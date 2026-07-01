Stocks Bounce on Manufacturing, Warsh’s Remarks: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Signs of economic strength alongside easing price pressures spurred a bounce in stocks from session lows, with Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh saying inflation risks have come down.

Economically sensitive corners of the market outperformed, with most shares in the S&P 500 rising after data showed manufacturing activity expanded for a sixth straight month as a war-driven surge in input costs eased. But the equity benchmark was little changed as chipmakers sold off.

Treasury two-year yields dropped. Oil fell as the US said indirect talks with Iran were positive.

“Expectations of inflation over the first four weeks of this period have come down, inflation risks have come down,” Warsh said Wednesday at the European Central Bank’s annual Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal. He doubled down on a message from his first press conference as Fed chairman last month that the central bank will deliver price stability.

Warsh repeated that he isn’t going to offer “forward guidance” with regard to upcoming interest-rate policy, marking a step-change at the US central bank.

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing gauge held close to a four-year high in June. Prices paid for raw materials rose at a much slower pace. The group’s price measure saw the largest single-month drop since July 2022, as an interim agreement between the US and Iran sent oil prices tumbling.

In the run-up to Thursday’s payrolls report, data showed private-sector job creation was solid again in June, capping the best three-month stretch for hiring in more than a year.

The figures support the view that the labor market has strengthened after several months of uneven hiring, as job openings have risen and layoffs remain low. If confirmed in official government data, the trend could boost bets the next Fed move will be a hike, not a cut.

Corporate Highlights:

Meta Platforms Inc. is developing plans for a cloud infrastructure business that will sell access to AI computing power and models, setting up a new vector of competition with industry leaders like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Alphabet Inc.’s Google was ordered to pay almost $2 billion to Klarna Group Plc’s Pricerunner unit in a dispute over the search-engine giant’s abuse of power in the market for comparison shopping services. Software shares gained after Guggenheim upgraded a trio of companies, saying fears that artificial intelligence poses a mortal threat to the sector are overdone. Alcoa Corp. has agreed to buy South32 Ltd.’s bauxite, alumina and aluminum assets in a deal worth as much as $5.6 billion, cementing its position as a top producer as long-term demand strengthens and the Iran war exposes supply concerns. General Mills Inc. posted fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street expectations, lifted by higher prices. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 11:06 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1391 The British pound was little changed at $1.3275 The Japanese yen was little changed at 162.42 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $59,763.21 Ether rose 2.2% to $1,607.73 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.46% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.88% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.77% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.15% The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.96% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $68.28 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.1% to $4,090.49 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.