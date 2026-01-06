Stocks Build on New Year’s Rally as Metals Gain: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Equities extended their New Year’s rally as investors increasingly rotated into regional stocks, drawn by more attractive valuations and stronger growth prospects.

Asian shares outperformed as an index of Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech shares jumped to the strongest level since November. An emerging-market index and MSCI’s All Country World Index both hit records as well. Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 0.2%, boosted by mining shares as copper and silver rallied. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.2%.

“If the up-sign next to those markets is a reflection of diversification away from US exposure, that’s a healthy signal,” Raymond Sagayam, managing partner at Banque Pictet & Cie SA, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s Insight with Haslinda Amin.

“It reflects a continuation of a theme that we are in the early innings of, which started last year, i.e. that US exceptionalism has peaked and has started to unwind.”

Investors have continued to add to stocks, largely unfazed by tensions in Venezuela to extend a three-year bull run fueled by demand for technology and artificial-intelligence–linked shares.

While regions outside the US saw the biggest advances on Tuesday, optimism for S&P 500 gains remains robust with the latest Markets Pulse survey predicting another advance following three years of double-digit gains, a feat last accomplished at the end of the previous century.

The US benchmark will climb as much as 20% this year, according to 60% of the 590 respondents to a poll conducted in the last three weeks of December. Less than a third of participants expected losses while only a 10th saw more than 20% gains for the index.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Investors are clearly eager to pile into stocks, including AI-linked ones, but they look reluctant to load up on US names. That may be because American equities are sporting high valuations relative both to their own long-run averages and to all major Asian benchmarks.

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader. For full analysis, click here.

In other corners of the market, the Bloomberg gauge of the dollar slipped for a second consecutive day.

Treasuries pared some of their gains with the yield on the benchmark 10-year rising one basis points to 4.18%. On Monday, yields fell after a report showed US manufacturing activity shrank in December by the most since 2024, reinforcing the case for further easing by the Fed.

Precious metals reversed early weakness. Gold rose 0.4%, trading above $4,460 an ounce, while silver jumped 3.2%. Those commodities had gained on Monday after the US capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro. Oil was a touch weaker after the biggest gain in a week.

Corporate News:

Nvidia Corp.’s highly anticipated new Rubin data center products are nearing release this year and customers will soon be able to try out the technology, helping speed AI development. BlueScope Steel Ltd. shares surged in Sydney after the company said it was considering a A$13.2 billion ($8.8 billion) takeover bid by US steelmaker Steel Dynamics Inc. and Australian conglomerate SGH Ltd. Under Armour Inc. jumped as much as 7.2% in late trading on Monday after Fairfax Financial Holdings disclosed a sizable stake in the sportswear company. Intel Corp. showed off laptop computers based on processors with a new design, part of the chipmaker’s effort to make its products competitive again. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:34 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1728 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.31 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9773 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3554 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $93,263.01 Ether fell 0.6% to $3,216.64 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.18% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.88% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.53% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.6% to $61.40 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,467.18 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Joanna Ossinger, Chiranjivi Chakraborty, Alice French, Paul Dobson and Winnie Hsu.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.