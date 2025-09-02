Stocks Cautious Before US Return, Gold Hits Record: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks traded in a tight range as investors awaited Wall Street’s reopening after the long weekend for direction in what is historically the weakest month for US equities.

A gauge of Asian shares swung between small gains and losses while equity-index futures for the US and Europe edged marginally lower. Gold broke above $3,500 an ounce to a record Tuesday with bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained for the first time in six days while the Treasury curve steepened as cash trading resumed following the Monday holiday. The yield on the 10-year benchmark rose two basis points to 4.25%. Oil drifted higher with attention on an upcoming OPEC+ meeting.

After a selloff in technology shares on Wall Street Friday, the record-breaking stock rally faces a pivotal test this month, with jobs numbers, inflation data and the Fed’s rate call all landing within the next three weeks. Tariff tensions and questions over the Fed’s independence are also compounding the risks in September, historically the weakest month of the year for US markets.

“With a US policy rate cut looking likely, money is shifting from the dollar to global markets,” said Kazuhiro Sasaki, head of research at Phillip Securities Japan. “Rate cut expectations are also a catalyst for rate-sensitive sectors like real estate and cyclical names,” he said.

Traders’ attention Tuesday was on gold, the go-to haven in times of political and economic turmoil that also tends to benefit from lower rates. The precious metal has gained more than 30% this year, making it one of the best-performing major commodities.

The prospect of rate cuts and growing concerns over the Fed’s future gave fresh legs to the rally in precious metals.

Another key factor for the markets is the Cboe Volatility Index sitting at 16.12, not far off its 2025 closing low of 14.22.

“The fact that investors are still betting heavily on new lows in volatility, even with VIX at what appears to be a floor, and with markets up sharply from their April lows to all-time highs, should be viewed with caution,” said Jeff Jacobson, a strategist at 22V Research, in a note Monday.

It’s a crucial time for markets as major catalysts kick off Friday with the monthly jobs report.

Then, inflation takes the stage with the consumer price index report arriving on Sept. 11 and on Sept. 17, the Fed will give its policy decision and quarterly interest-rate projections. Swaps markets are pricing in roughly 90% odds that the Fed will cut them at this meeting.

“The bar to derail a Fed rate cut on Sept. 17 appears high,” Deutsche Bank AG economist Peter Sidorov wrote. “But with Fed funds futures now pricing over 140 basis points of easing by the end of 2026, markets are expecting an amount of easing that since the 1980s has only occurred around recessions.”

Also, the pace of new corporate bond sales is expected to pick up dramatically this week with syndicate desks forecasting $55 billion on offer.

In Japan, 10-year bonds gained after the strongest auction since 2023. The yen fell 0.5% against the dollar after Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino’s speech provided few clues on the future direction of interest rates.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said India offered to cut its tariff rates following the US imposition last week of 50% levies as punishment for the South Asian country’s purchases of Russian oil. The Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping also met briefly in Beijing.

In Indonesia, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati pledged to improve the government’s policies after protesters looted her house over the weekend, a signal to investors that she will continue to manage the economy and back efforts by President Prabowo Subianto to ease public anger.

Corporate News:

Nestlé SA dismissed Chief Executive Officer Laurent Freixe after only a year due to an undisclosed workplace affair, extending the management turmoil at the world’s biggest food company that’s known for its conservative corporate culture. Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.’s shares gave up their gains on a report that parent Suntory Holdings Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Takeshi Niinami will step down from the beverage company. Tesla Inc.’s long-awaited entry into India has delivered underwhelming results so far, with tepid bookings fueling fresh doubts about the company’s global growth outlook. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:51 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed Japan’s Topix rose 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1694 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 147.89 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1406 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3522 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $110,287.56 Ether rose 2.3% to $4,388.21 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.25% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 2.5 basis points to 1.600% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.35% Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,495.23 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $64.98 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,495.22 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Alice French, Joanna Ossinger and Masaki Kondo.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.