Stocks Churn and Oil Climbs Before Iran Deadline: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures pared losses and the dollar edged lower as traders awaited President Donald Trump’s deadline for Iran to make a peace deal, with tentative ceasefire signals tempered by the risk of further escalation.

Contracts on the S&P 500 were down 0.1% while Europe’s Stoxx 600 advanced 0.6%. Brent trimmed its advance to trade up 0.3% at around $110 a barrel. The dollar ticked 0.2% lower.

Trump’s deadline is due to expire at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, with attention firmly on the Strait of Hormuz — a key artery for Middle East oil flows. The US president insists any deal must ensure uninterrupted transit through the waterway. While talks are “going well,” he’s threatened to destroy Iran’s bridges and power plants if no accord is reached.

Investors “are on tenterhooks as Trump’s deadline for agreement or escalation approaches this evening,” said Emma Moriarty, portfolio manager at CG Asset Management Ltd. “The central outcome has to be a more protracted conflict, which will continue to weigh on US stocks, push upwards on energy price expectations and on global interest-rate expectations.”

US Treasury 10-year yields were flat at 4.33%. Gold climbed 0.7% to around $4,680 an ounce. Bitcoin fell 1.5% to trade around $68,780.

Trump’s deadline marks the latest pivotal moment in the war, which has killed thousands of people and triggered the largest-ever disruption to the global oil market. The president has struggled to find an off-ramp to the conflict — increasingly unpopular with Americans confronted by average gasoline prices above $4 a gallon.

The growing stress in the oil market is showing up in huge premiums for prompt real-world barrels. Ahead of the Easter weekend, Dated Brent surged above $140 a barrel to the highest since 2008.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say:

“Markets have grown accustomed to the president extending such Iran deadlines to allow more space for talks and today may bring more of the same. While markets may find some comfort in Trump pivoting towards trying to get the Strait of Hormuz open, the tail risk of a material escalation between the US and Iran will likely see traders maintain a cautious tone.”

— Adam Linton, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Traders are also keeping a close watch on key inflation readings due later this week after data Friday showed a strong March payrolls print and lower unemployment rate.

The recent economic numbers aren’t boosting the case for the Federal Reserve to resume cutting rates anytime soon. March CPI on Friday is predicted to show the largest month-over-month increase in headline inflation since June 2022, largely driven by a spike in gasoline prices tied to the Iran conflict.

Corporate Highlights:

ASML shares fell as much as 4.7% on Tuesday after US lawmakers unveiled legislation aimed at tightening restrictions on chip tool exports to China. Universal Music Group shares rose as much as 24% in Amsterdam, but trade well below the value of an offer from Pershing Square Capital Management amid doubt over whether the deal will happen. Samsung Electronics Co. earned a far stronger-than-expected eight-fold leap in quarterly profit, underscoring robust demand for AI memory chips. A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. private credit fund said investors sought to pull just under 5% of their cash in the first quarter, narrowly escaping a broader exodus that has forced peers to cap withdrawals. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% as of 9:27 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1557 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.67 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.8613 per dollar The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3250 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.5% to $68,776.74 Ether fell 1.8% to $2,109.33 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.33% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.01% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.85% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.9% to $110.76 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,682.42 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson, Carmeli Argana, Momoka Yokoyama, Neil Campling and Anand Krishnamoorthy.

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