Stocks Churn as Fed Minutes Show No Rush to Cut: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fluctuated as the latest Federal Reserve minutes showed officials are in no rush to cut rates.

“Participants indicated that, provided the economy remained near maximum employment, they would want to see further progress on inflation before making additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate,” minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s Jan. 28-29 meeting said.

Subscribe to the Bloomberg Daybreak podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.​​​​​​

After setting a fresh high for 2025, equities barely budged. A fresh round of US tariff threats kept a lid on the market, with President Donald Trump floating levies on cars, chips and drug imports. Defensive industries outpeformed while homebuilders sank. Quantum-computing shares jumped on Microsoft Corp.’s new chip.

The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 wavered. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.3%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.55%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

Corporate Highlights:

E-commerce company Etsy Inc. reported fourth-quarter results that missed expectations and gave an outlook that points to ongoing struggles.

Chemical firm Celanese Corp. said it sees “persistently weak global demand” in end markets including paint and coatings.

Online-dating company Bumble Inc. gave a first-quarter forecast that was weaker than expected on key metrics.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. surpassed sales forecasts, triggering an apparent short-covering rally.

Elliott Investment Management is seeking seats on the board of oil refiner Phillips 66 as it pushes the company to sell or spin off its pipeline business.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expanding beyond its successful foray into providing copycat weight-loss drugs with the acquisition of a home blood-testing company.

Roper Technologies Inc. is exploring a sale of its Neptune Technology Group division, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Key events this week:

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, Thursday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee and Alberto Musalem speak, Thursday

Eurozone HCOB manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

US S&P Global manufacturing & services PMI, existing home sales, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 2 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0420

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2574

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 151.64 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $95,627.04

Ether rose 1.7% to $2,696.09

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.55%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.56%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $72.14 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,924.76 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sujata Rao, Sagarika Jaisinghani and Winnie Hsu.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.