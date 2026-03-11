Stocks Churn as Oil Holds Rally After IEA Move: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders hit by geopolitical worries kept a lid on stocks and bonds, with oil surging after the release of stockpiles from rich nations was seen as just a reprieve as the war in Iran drags on.

US crude topped $85 despite the International Energy Agency’s decision to discharge 400 million barrels from emergency reserves. Relatively tame inflation data from before the outbreak of the conflict failed to boost equity sentiment, with the S&P 500 wavering. Treasuries held losses, leaving traders anticipating the Federal Reserve will cut rates only once this year.

While global oil markets had been in surplus at the start of this year, that picture has been upended by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world’s seaborne oil normally flows. Three vessels were hit by suspected projectiles in the Strait and Persian Gulf on Wednesday.

“US equities have absorbed the headlines well so far — but prolonged uncertainty has a way of eventually showing up in earnings, confidence, and multiples,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “If oil doesn’t retreat meaningfully, the pressure won’t just be felt at the pump.”

Despite the prospect of releasing oil reserves, continued uncertainty translates into upside risk for crude prices, and that translates into a Fed that will remain cautious about cutting rates, noted Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Underlying US inflation slowed in February from a month earlier, offering some relief from price pressures before the war with Iran. Inflation has generally been on a downward trend. But renewed price concerns which has boosted energy costs, risks amplifying affordability worries.

“February’s inflation numbers were heading in the right direction, but then along came the conflict in the Middle East and now the path is changing,” said Brian Jacobsen at Annex Wealth Management.

The S&P 500 was little changed. The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed four basis points to 4.20%. West Texas Intermediate rose to around $86.

The consumer price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% from January. From a year ago, it was unchanged at 2.5% — the slowest pace in nearly five years.

While investors are far more focused on how the conflict in Iran feeds into inflation over the months ahead, the latest data offers some reassurance that price pressures were not moving in the wrong direction before the recent energy shock, said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management.

“The Fed has historically looked through energy‑driven price spikes,” she noted. “But with inflation having sat above target for almost five years, it may be harder to do so this time.”

Her base-case remains two rate cuts in the second half of the year, though that outlook would be at risk if energy prices remain high and the conflict drags on.

Market-based expectations for the Fed haven’t changed in the near term, with a nearly zero probability of a rate cut next week being priced in, according to Jim Baird at Plante Moran Financial Advisors.

“Nearly no one is expecting the Fed to ease, but there’s also nearly universal recognition that the Fed’s job has gotten harder,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

Oracle Corp. soared after reporting strong sales and issuing an outlook that suggests little letup in demand for AI computing. Nvidia Corp. will invest $2 billion in Nebius Group NV as part of a strategic partnership to develop and build artificial intelligence data centers. Cintas Corp. agreed to buy UniFirst Corp. in a cash-and-stock deal valuing the uniform supplier at $5.5 billion. Campbell’s Co. cut its profit outlook as consumers eschew chips and pretzels while supply constraints are weighing on sales of freshly baked goods. Starboard Value LP has amassed a stake of about $350 million in CarMax Inc. and sees an opportunity to accelerate the used car retailer’s turnaround under incoming Chief Executive Officer Keith Barr. Bunge Global SA said the conflict in the Middle East is lifting crop prices for US farmers even as it causes upheaval to global trade flows, including oil and fertilizer. Some of the main moves in markets:

