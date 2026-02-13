Stocks Churn as Tech Selloff Slows, Gold Rebounds: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fluctuated as a selloff fueled by artificial-intelligence concerns lost steam and traders turned their attention to key US inflation data.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index and US futures traded little changed after the S&P 500 erased its year-to-date gains on Thursday. Asian shares slumped 1.4% — the first decline in six sessions. The MSCI All Country World Index — one of the broadest indicators of global equities — is set for its first back-to-back weekly losses this year.

Gold and silver — which had advanced alongside stocks this year — recovered from the plunge in the last session. Treasuries pared some of Thursday’s gains, when a risk-off mood drove investors into the perceived safety of US government bonds. The benchmark 10-year yield climbed two basis points to 4.11% ahead of Friday’s US inflation data. The dollar rose.

The sharp swings reflected the rising stakes tied to the AI boom and the unpredictable ripple effects across sectors, regions and asset classes. The moves over the past two sessions also highlighted how quickly shifts in sentiment around AI can reverberate far beyond the technology sector with the emergence of the so-called AI scare trade.

The tech declines bring in sharper focus the latest inflation reading in the US, with the median forecast predicting a year-over-year increase of 2.5% for the core consumer price index.

The inflation print has gained added significance after Wednesday’s jobs numbers indicated strength in the US economy. That prompted traders to pare bets on interest-rate cuts by the Fed.

“What could help the market is if inflation comes in softer than expected,” said Joachim Klement, head of strategy at Panmure Liberum. “The strong labor market data earlier this week has reduced hopes for rate cuts by the Fed, yet if inflation continues to cool off, we think the Fed might be willing to add more rate cuts in the mix.”

AI Sea Change

The worries over AI-fueled disruption underscore a sea change in market sentiment. Enthusiasm for the technology drove the lion’s share of stock market gains over the last few years.

That’s been replaced by concerns that the newest tools released by Google, closely held AI developer Anthropic and a slew of lesser-known startups are already good enough to threaten a wide array of companies, many far outside the umbrella of technology.

Thursday’s losses erased the year-to-date gains for the S&P 500, which is now down 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 Index has lost 2.2% year-to-date. In comparison, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index is up about 13% this year, building on gains in each of the past three years.

Chinese shares dropped as investors trimmed risks before the Lunar New Year holidays on the mainland and in Hong Kong.

Corporate Highlights:

Clear Street Group Inc., a Wall Street broker built on cloud computing technology, has postponed its US initial public offering after cutting the target by nearly two-thirds. OpenAI is releasing its first artificial intelligence model that runs on chips from semiconductor startup Cerebras Systems Inc., part of a push by the ChatGPT maker to broaden the pool of chipmakers it works with beyond Nvidia Corp. Westpac Banking Corp.’s first-quarter profit advanced amid gains in home loans and strong growth in institutional lending. CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. has warned A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S of legal action should the Nordic company’s terminal unit try to take over operations at two ports near Panama’s strategic canal. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:41 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1859 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 153.51 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 6.9093 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3620 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $66,408.4 Ether rose 1.3% to $1,946.68 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.12% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.77% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.46% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $67.40 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.3% to $4,983.87 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Robin Paxton and Nick Heubeck.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.