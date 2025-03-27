Stocks Churn as Trade-War Fears Offset Solid Data: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fluctuated as the US pushed ahead with tariffs on automakers, reinforcing concern about a widening trade war that offset data showing faster-than-estimated growth in the world’s largest economy.

Just days before the end of a quarter that’s set to be the worst since 2023 for the S&P 500, the gauge swung between gains and losses. A gauge of megacaps climbed, led by rallies in Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Automakers from Toyota Motor Corp. to Stellantis NV, Mercedes-Benz Group AG and General Motors Co. got hit. The bond market is flashing concerns about the impact of tariffs on inflation, with short-term Treasuries outperforming longer maturities.

The US economy expanded at a faster pace in the fourth quarter than previously estimated amid a robust increase in corporate profits — while a key measure of inflation was revised lower. Separate data showed a pick up in pending home sales and a still fairly resilient labor market.

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, the data won’t act as a major confidence boost for investors as their focus is firmly planted in the current economic landscape rather than the one from a few months ago.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

“Investors will want to see in-line or better inflation results and a strong employment number to gain some reassurance about the current economic backdrop,” Kenwell said.

The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 wavered. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 4.37%. The dollar fell 0.2%.

Despite the strength in the latest data, economists, consumers and businesses are growing wary of the impacts of a trade war. Trump signed a proclamation to implement a 25% tariff on auto imports and pledged harsher punishment on the EU and Canada if they join forces against the US.

“For markets, though, the question is whether anything will be able to rise above the noise of the tariff story,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “In the near-term, the most likely scenario is more choppy trading.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:34 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.0807

The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.2975

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 150.81 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $87,139.04

Ether rose 0.2% to $2,015.58

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.37%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.79%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.79%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $69.72 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.2% to $3,056.35 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.