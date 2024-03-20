Stocks Churn Before Fed With Powell as ‘Wild Card’: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders refrained from making any big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve decision as they braced for whether Jerome Powell will throw cold water on rate-cut hopes.

Equities fluctuated after the S&P 500 hit at another all-time high. Bonds were little changed Wednesday, having saddled investors with losses this year as expectations faded that the Fed would ease policy sharply.

Investors will be focused on Fed officials’ forecasts for interest rates — the “dot plot” — which will show how much the committee expects to ease in 2024 and 2025. The central bank is also scheduled to hold a discussion on its $7.5 trillion balance sheet, which it’s been shrinking by allowing some securities to mature without replacing them — a process known as quantitative tightening.

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,180. Intel Corp. climbed after getting $20 billion in US funds to expand its chip plants. Boeing Co., which predicted a massive cash drain for the first quarter, slipped. Short seller Hindenburg Research targeted Equinix Inc., sending shares slumping. Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.29%. The dollar edged up.

What Will Powell Say?

Win Thin and Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman:

Will he reprise the hawkish tone of his January press conference? Or will he repeat his more dovish testimony before Congress earlier this month? We expect the former, but there are significant risks of the latter.

Growth and inflation forecasts are likely to be raised. However, it’s the “dot plot” that will command the most attention — and we see risks of a hawkish shift.

Tiffany Wilding at Pacific Investment Management Co:

We believe the Fed will likely modestly revise its 2024 projections for growth, inflation, and employment at this week’s meeting — and it’s a “close call” whether officials’ median projection for the policy rate shifts up as well.

Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets:

Investors will be particularly attuned for anything from Powell that indicates he has shifted his read on the trajectory of inflation since his ‘not far’ Congressional testimony.

Adding to the wild card nature of this afternoon is any potential balance-sheet discussion or hints on QT.

50 bp versus 75 bp of cuts remains the great debate — but keep in mind 2025 and 2026 will be impacted by a minimum of any change made to 2024.

An increase in the long-run dot would have a curve-wide bearish impact on the Treasury market.

Nicholas Colas at DataTrek Research:

If the committee does choose to “take back” a rate cut, markets might take that poorly. This decision would mean that the Fed sees inflation as stickier than it thought just three months ago. Investors would reasonably ask “what do they know that they are not sharing?”

Tom Essaye at the Sevens Report:

If the Fed is hawkish and signals a higher-for-longer policy stance (more so than is already priced in), expect some volatility. A dovish decision projecting confidence in a soft landing could see the 2024 rally extend to new highs.

Corporate Highlights:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. unexpectedly lifted its dividend 9.5% in the wake of a record annual profit and as regulators signal they may rethink proposals for tightening capital rules.

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook arrived in China on Wednesday touting the country’s importance as a market and production base, reaching out to Chinese consumers who may be souring on the maker of iPhones.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said its board approved a 50-to-1 split of its stock and will put the change before shareholders on June 6.

Kering SA warned that sales at Gucci, its biggest brand, have fallen about 20% in the first quarter.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. plans to more than double its stock buyback program to at least $12.8 billion in 2024, mollifying investors concerned about a gradual dissipation of growth during a Chinese economic downturn.

Samsung Electronics Co. gained its most in more than six months after Nikkei Asia reported Nvidia Corp. is looking to buy its high-bandwidth memory chips, marking a milestone for Korea’s largest company.

The Biden administration is considering blacklisting a number of Chinese semiconductor firms linked to Huawei Technologies Co. after the telecom giant notched a significant technological breakthrough last year, people familiar with the matter said.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Nike, FedEx earnings, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany IFO business climate, Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

ECB’s Robert Holzmann and Philip Lane speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0841

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2692

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 151.76 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $63,394.04

Ether rose 2% to $3,345.06

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.29%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.43%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.03%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $82 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,151.46 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.