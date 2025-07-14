Stocks Churn Near Record as Bitcoin Tops $120,000: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks wavered after President Donald Trump escalated his tariff threats against the European Union and Mexico, with traders also gearing up for results from big banks. In the run-up to key inflation data, short-dated bond yields dropped. Bitcoin topped $120,000.

Equities fluctuated after a rally that drove the S&P 500 to a series of all-time highs, with the market facing a big test as Corporate America braces for its weakest earnings season since mid-2023. As Wall Street’s financial giants start reporting earnings Tuesday, strategists say subdued profit expectations are setting the stage for the shares to continue their sizzling run.

“We are not out of the woods just yet, as the next few weeks will be pivotal to see how countries respond to the administration’s new Aug. 1 tariff deadline,” said Glen Smith at GDS Wealth Management. “The big question for markets in the coming weeks is if earnings, which are expected to be solid, can overshadow the tariff issues.”

After months of seeing very little inflation, consumers probably experienced slightly faster price growth in June as companies started to pass along the higher cost of imported merchandise associated with tariffs. While Tuesday’s report is likely to show just a little more pass-through of higher import duties, many economists expect prices to gradually pick up as the year progresses.

Treasuries bounced from session lows, with 10-year yields little changed around 4.4%. The slump in Japan’s long-term bonds intensified in a move that puts global debt markets on alert. The dollar fluctuated.

Bitcoin investor enthusiasm is showing few signs of dimming as the US House of Representatives prepares to consider key industry legislation during its “Crypto Week” starting Monday.

Trump unleashed his latest tariff ultimatums, declaring a 30% rate for Mexico and the EU in two letters posted to social media Saturday as he informed key trading partners of new rates that will kick in on Aug. 1 if they cannot negotiate better terms.

“We view the latest move from the White House as a negotiating tactic, and maintain our base case that the US effective tariff rate will settle around 15%, which we believe will allow the S&P 500 to rise further over the coming 12 months,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management.

To Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley, the stock market’s muted reaction to the latest volley of tariff headlines suggests investors may be growing numb to them, or are deciding that the tariff bark will likely be worse than the eventual bite.

“But that complacency is not evident at the Fed, which appears determined to wait for more clarity before it cuts rates. It would take major negative surprises from this week’s inflation and consumer data to put a July 30 cut back in play,” he said.

After four months of overestimating readings on the consumer price index, forecasters are predicting an acceleration in June data due from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday. Advances in tariff-exposed categories including furniture, toys and recreational goods, as well as cars, are seen putting an end to the streak of benign figures.

It’s a tough position to be in for the Federal Reserve, which has defended holding interest rates steady this year in anticipation of tariff-driven inflation that hasn’t shown up yet. Another tame number would all but certainly draw more ire from President Trump — who’s repeatedly called for the central bank to lower rates and criticized Chair Jerome Powell personally.

Fed Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said she wants to see inflation lowered further before she’d support a cut in interest rates.

“I don’t think people are viewing any of the data points expected over this week as being materially indicative of how to position portfolios,” said Josh Rubin at Thornburg Investment Management. “We’re still in a waiting game around tariff policies as well as additional inflation and employment data that could influence Fed decision-making, and broader geopolitical developments, which are also in a quiet period.”

Rubin notes that activity naturally slows down during the summer period, and while investors will pay attention to earnings, most won’t view them as highly indicative of companies’ future outlooks, rather waiting to hear about any updated thoughts on tariff policy.

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. shareholders will vote on whether to invest in Elon Musk’s xAI, the billionaire said, after the Wall Street Journal reported that SpaceX agreed to pump $2 billion into the artificial intelligence startup.

Investigators of the fatal Air India crash last month have found no evidence so far that would require them to take actions over the Boeing Co. 787 aircraft or the GE engines powering it.

Autodesk Inc. is no longer pursuing an acquisition of PTC Inc., people familiar with the matter said, which would have ranked as one of the year’s largest deals.

Kenvue Inc. said Chief Executive Officer Thibaut Mongon will leave the company as it continues to revamp the maker of Tylenol, Neutrogena and Listerine brands.

CoreWeave Inc. is expanding a data center that is projected to double the electricity needs of a city near Dallas, another example of the strains that artificial intelligence workloads are placing on the US power supply.

Best Buy Co. was downgraded to neutral at Piper Sandler, which cited lack of catalysts and competition.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. was cut to equal-weight at Morgan Stanley, which cited “full valuation.”

Huntington Bancshares Inc. agreed to buy Veritex Holdings Inc., which operates more than 30 bank branches in Texas, for $1.9 billion in an all-stock transaction.

Synopsys Inc. has secured China’s approval to buy out Ansys Inc. for $35 billion, a major win for a company regarded as key to helping sustain US dominance of certain aspects of semiconductor technology.

NIQ Global Intelligence Plc is seeking to raise as much as $1.2 billion in a US initial public offering, adding to a rush of summer listings.

Italy has been hit by a preliminary European Union warning over its restrictions on UniCredit SpA’s planned takeover of Banco BPM SpA.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:18 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.1%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1688

The British pound was little changed at $1.3480

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.35 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $121,889.22

Ether rose 2.3% to $3,061.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.42%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.73%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.60%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $68.20 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,351.92 an ounce

