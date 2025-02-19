Stocks Churn Near Record High Before Fed Minutes: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fluctuated as traders awaited the Federal Reserve minutes amid the latest US tariff threats.

The S&P 500 hovered near a record. Quantum-computing shares jumped on Microsoft Corp.’s new chip. Homebuilders sank.

Subscribe to the Bloomberg Daybreak podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.​​​​​​

President Donald Trump floated tariffs on cars, chips and drug imports.

To Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management, tariffs are likely to be targeted measures rather than blanket levies.

“We therefore see room for the US equity rally to continue,” he said.

Wednesday’s Fed minutes will probably show no rush to cut rates.

The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 wavered. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2%.

Toll Brothers Inc. led losses in builders. Apple Inc. introduced a low-end smartphone. Nikola Corp. filed for bankruptcy.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.55%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%.

To Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets, the Fed minutes will be parsed for greater insight on policymakers’ interpretation of Trump’s actions.

“It will be interesting to see the extent of any conversation about what were, at that time, working assumptions for targeted tariff increases.”

S&P 500 Guidance Failing to Inspire Stocks as Tariff Talk Weighs

Corporate Highlights:

E-commerce company Etsy Inc. reported fourth-quarter results that missed expectations and gave an outlook that points to ongoing struggles.

Chemical firm Celanese Corp. said it sees “persistently weak global demand” in end markets including paint and coatings.

Online-dating company Bumble Inc. gave a first-quarter forecast that was weaker than expected on key metrics.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. surpassed sales forecasts, triggering an apparent short-covering rally.

Elliott Investment Management is seeking seats on the board of oil refiner Phillips 66 as it pushes the company to sell or spin off its pipeline business.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expanding beyond its successful foray into providing copycat weight-loss drugs with the acquisition of a home blood-testing company.

Roper Technologies Inc. is exploring a sale of its Neptune Technology Group division, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Key events this week:

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, Thursday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee and Alberto Musalem speak, Thursday

Eurozone HCOB manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

US S&P Global manufacturing & services PMI, existing home sales, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:57 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0406

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2573

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 151.67 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $96,218.95

Ether rose 2.2% to $2,709.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.55%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.56%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $72.48 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,928.26 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sujata Rao, Sagarika Jaisinghani and Winnie Hsu.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.