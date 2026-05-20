Stocks Climb and Oil Falls on US-Iran Talks Report: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A slide in oil prices on hopes for a deal to end the war in Iran lifted stocks and bonds, with traders also awaiting Nvidia Corp.’s results for clues on whether a market surge from 2026 lows has more room to run.

US crude fell below $100 on a report that President Donald Trump said Washington is in the “final stages” of talks with Tehran. The S&P 500 broke a three-day losing streak. With Nvidia’s sales estimated to have grown at the fastest clip in more than a year, the shares led a rally in chipmakers. A rebound in Treasuries sent long-term yields down from the highest since 2007.

Trump said “we’ll see what happens” with Iran, adding that a deal will be made or “we’re going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won’t happen,” according to the White House pool report.

“The only question is do we go in and finish it up, or are they going to be signing a document? Let’s see what happens,” Trump said at a commencement ceremony, referencing the Iran conflict.

Wall Street’s rebound came after a slide driven by concerns that a war-fueled jump in energy costs would fuel inflation and force central banks to raise interest rates.

“Investors continue to face a complex investment landscape,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Chief Investment Office. “In a world of fast-changing narratives, one of the biggest risks is a loss of investment discipline. Staying invested is more likely to be rewarded than trying to time the market.”

With so many geopolitical headlines, Nvidia’s earnings come at just the right time, when the market needs some reassurance, according to James Demmert at Main Street Research.

Nvidia rose 2% on Wednesday. It has declined the day after the last three earnings reports even though the company posted solid results. The options market is pricing in a 5.5% move in either direction in the wake of the upcoming report.

For Nvidia, the focus is typically not whether it beats expectations, but by how much, given it has topped both revenue and earnings estimates for 13 consecutive quarters, according to Adam Turnquist at LPL Financial.

Investors will also seek fresh guidance on the firm’s longer-term sales forecast and its attempts to reenter the Chinese market for AI processors. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang recently said that he believes China will reopen “over time.”

Corporate Highlights:

Lowe’s Cos. reported sales growth in the first quarter that just missed estimates, yet kept its full-year outlook unchanged in the face of higher transportation costs, in part due to productivity boosts from artificial intelligence. Target Corp.’s turnaround gained traction last quarter, but the retailer worried investors after striking a more cautious tone about the coming months. TJX Cos. raised its sales growth expectations for the year as cautious shoppers spend on the lower priced goods at the company’s discount chains. Cava Group Inc. raised its annual sales outlook after diners flocked to its restaurants in the first quarter, defying the crunch in consumer budgets that has weighed on the industry. Meta Platforms Inc. is alerting thousands of employees that they’re being laid off, part of a previously announced restructuring aimed at reducing costs while the company invests heavily in artificial intelligence. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 12:15 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% The MSCI World Index rose 0.9% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 3.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1628 The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3450 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 158.78 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $77,405.51 Ether rose 0.9% to $2,135.95 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 4.58% Germany’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 3.10% Britain’s 10-year yield declined 14 basis points to 4.99% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.05% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 5.11% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 5.3% to $98.58 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.1% to $4,533.40 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.