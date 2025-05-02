Stocks Climb as China Weighs Trade Talks With US: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A global rally in stocks gained momentum after China said it’s evaluating trade talks with the US, boosting optimism that tariff tensions will tamp down.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index rose 0.9%, advancing for a ninth day in the longest winning streak in almost a year. S&P 500 futures climbed and Asian shares jumped 1.6% as China assessed negotiations after senior US officials signaled they were prepared to meet.

“It seems we may have reached peak policy uncertainty,” said Kevin Thozet, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac in Paris. “There are talks ongoing, and Trump seems to have watered down some of his policies. If you add in that the earnings season has been fairly positive, the overall backdrop isn’t that bad.”

The S&P 500 has gained for eight consecutive days — the longest run since August — amid increased optimism that trade tensions are waning since President Donald Trump announced century-high levies April 2.

The rally faces a test as investors turn their attention to the US jobs report due Friday, the last piece of significant data this week, after disappointing earnings from Apple Inc. and Amazon Inc.

Gold was set for its first back-to-back weekly loss this year, while 10-year Treasuries were steady. The dollar weakened.

China’s statement signaled the stalemate between the world’s two largest economies may shift, after Trump hiked US tariffs and Beijing retaliated in kind. Trump had repeatedly said President Xi Jinping needs to contact him in order to begin talks. Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it’s up to Beijing to take the first step to de-escalate the dispute.

While expressing a newfound openness to talks, China’s Commerce Ministry framed its statement as being consistent with Beijing’s previous position. As a condition to negotiations, China asked the US to show its sincerity and be prepared to correct its “wrong practices” by scrapping the unilateral tariffs.

“This is a great move, no matter which side takes the initiative,” said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian Hong Kong Ltd. “There should be a round of short covering in financial market as hopes are now rising for a solution for the current deadlock.”

Meanwhile, Trump is asking Congress for deep cuts to domestic agencies and a boost to the military in a preliminary outline of his 2026 budget request to be released Friday.

Earlier, Apple shares slipped 1.6% in after-hours trading after sales from China declined more than anticipated in the latest quarter, overshadowing otherwise solid results. Meanwhile, Amazon gave an operating income forecast that missed expectations when markets closed, pushing shares lower in post-market trading. Amazon slumped 3.5% in late trading.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9% as of 8:16 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.6%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1325

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 145.12 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.5% to 7.2438 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3314

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $96,601.29

Ether fell 0.9% to $1,823.7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.22%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.45%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.1% to $62.21 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,252.68 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu and Anand Krishnamoorthy.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.