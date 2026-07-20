Stocks Climb as Chip Rout Stalls and Oil Slips: Markets Wrap

Share

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rout that sent chip stocks into a bear market paused at the start of a week in which traders will look to Big Tech earnings to gauge whether volatility persists or momentum returns. Brent erased early gains.

The Nasdaq 100 was set to break a three-day losing streak as index futures rose 0.6%. S&P 500 contracts climbed 0.3%. An exchange-traded fund tracking chipmakers bounced 1.3% in US premarket trading. In Hong Kong, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. rallied after releasing a preview of its latest flagship artificial-intelligence model.

Traders continued to sort out the winners and losers from Chinese startup Moonshot AI’s latest breakthrough. While models such as Moonshot’s Kimi K3 are designed to use computing resources more efficiently, they still require enormous amounts of memory to operate.

In commodity markets, signs that diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in the Middle East were still ongoing helped to erase early advances in crude prices. A series of tit-for-tat attacks between the US and Iran had initially fueled gains before the benchmark retreated to trade little changed near $88 a barrel.

Alphabet Inc. will kick off quarterly earnings from AI hyperscalers on Wednesday. The report comes at a time when chipmakers, the S&P 500’s biggest driver of 2026, have entered a bear market over fears that the likes of Alphabet won’t be able to sustain vast outlays on the global buildout of AI infrastructure.

Last week’s sharp pullback won’t yet encourage significant dip buying “as July is typically a very unfavored month for momentum,” said Andrea Gabellone, head of global equities at KBC Securities.

“This week, we wait for the hyperscalers to report and especially pay attention to their monetization efforts and their capex intentions,” he said. “This could calm the market.”

Bond yields in the US and across most of Europe were marginally higher. The risk of price pressure emanating from the conflict nonetheless came into view as US gasoline prices climbed back above the $4-a-gallon mark at the pump.

The dollar wavered. European stocks fluctuated between small gains and losses, while a benchmark for Asian equities dipped 0.2%. The modest cross-asset moves were also evident in gold and Bitcoin.

“The sentiment among investors remains positively biased, despite the setbacks in the tech space last week,” said Joachim Klement, head of strategy at Panmure Liberum. “This bodes well for renewed market stability this week.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“While today’s headlines look more constructive, US-Iran negotiations have been moving in the wrong direction for weeks. Transit through the Strait of Hormuz has ground to a halt and energy infrastructure has come under attack. That’s set to weigh on bonds.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. Click here for the analysis.

Corporate Highlights:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares rose as much as 5.4% on Monday after the company launched a preview version of its flagship Qwen3.8 Max model, describing it as second only to Anthropic PBC’s Fable 5. Moonshot AI has told investors it’s preparing to list in as early as six months, seizing the opportunity to tap capital markets after its latest model upended industry perceptions of China’s artificial intelligence capabilities and sent tech stocks reeling. Prysmian SpA signed a deal worth as much €5.5 billion ($6.3 billion) with Koch Inc.’s Molex to supply optical cables to data centers, tapping into the surge in investment in artificial-intelligence infrastructure. Ryanair Holdings Plc said first-quarter profit fell 34% as the Middle East conflict drove up oil prices and weakened demand, forcing the budget airline to cut fares during the peak summer travel season. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 11:04 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1429 The Japanese yen was little changed at 162.42 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.7706 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3462 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $64,160.27 Ether was little changed at $1,864 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.56% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.13% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.97% Commodities

Brent crude was little changed Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.