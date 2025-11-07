Stocks Climb as Dip-Buyers Stage Fresh Comeback: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Dip-buyers are back for a second time in a volatile week, seizing on fears of lofty valuations and cooling employment in a stock market many traders still see as supported by solid fundamentals.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% after a fresh bout of selling Thursday, led by some of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial-intelligence boom. US Treasuries gave back some of the previous session’s rally. The dollar held steady, while gold climbed above $4,000 an ounce.

Investors are heading into the end of a dizzying week that has delivered one of the toughest tests yet for the post-April AI-fueled rally, due to doubts that the surge has gone too far. Markets are also flying partly blind amid limited economic data during the longest US government shutdown in history, leaving little clarity on the path for interest rates.

“Things are definitely still rather uneasy, and have been all week, but there remains genuine dip-buying interest out there,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone. “Participants are trying their best to look through some of the short-term volatility we’ve seen this week, and instead re-focusing on what remains a very solid fundamental bull case.”

Corporate Highlights:

Novo Nordisk A/S has again increased its offer for Metsera Inc. as its takeover battle with Pfizer Inc. for the obesity startup escalates. Airbnb Inc. issued a better-than-expected outlook for the holiday quarter, citing strong demand as US travelers used its recently launched “reserve now, pay later” feature to book trips in advance. The White House won’t allow Nvidia Corp. to sell its latest scaled-down AI chips to China, The Information reported. Airlines across the US have started canceling flights scheduled for the coming days, as the longest government shutdown in history upends air travel. EQT AB has agreed to invest about $930 million in Douzone Bizon Co., a South Korean provider of enterprise resource planning software. Douzone’s shares plunged as much as 28%. Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk secured deals with the Trump administration to slash prices for their blockbuster weight-loss drugs. Tesla CEO Musk said he expects China to fully approve the carmaker’s advanced driver-assistance capabilities that are similar to those marketed as Full Self-Driving in the US. Olympus Corp. said it’s cutting roughly 2,000 jobs, representing 7% of headcount, in a bid to streamline the Japanese company’s structure and speed up decision making globally. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:29 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.9% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1537 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 153.43 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1261 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3109 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $101,778.25 Ether rose 0.7% to $3,348.31 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.10% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.67% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.47% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.1% to $64.08 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,005.53 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.