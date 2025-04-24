Stocks Climb as Fed-Cut Hopes Sink Treasury Yields: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street investors weighing the impacts of President Donald Trump’s trade war on Corporate America sent stocks climbing on bets the Federal Reserve could cut rates sooner than anticipated to prevent a recession.

A renewed rally in big tech lifted the S&P 500 for a third straight day, with Alphabet Inc. expected to set the tone for the industry’s earnings season after the closing bell. The Nasdaq 100 rose about 2%. Treasury yields dropped alongside the dollar.

Fed Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack told CNBC that officials could move on rates as early as June if it has clear evidence of the economy’s direction. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said firms may begin laying off more workers if aggressive tariff levels are reinstated by the Trump administration, and he’d support rate cuts in that scenario to protect the labor market.

Trump’s tariffs are more likely to hurt growth than spur inflation, Myles Bradshaw at JPMorgan Asset Management told Bloomberg Television. He expects the US central bank will eventually need to cut rates more aggressively, having kept policy on hold for longer.

“The fundamental driver is really going to be about growth and inflation,” he said. “That’s really what is going to determine what happens next.”

As traders waded through the latest batch of earnings, Texas Instruments Inc. jumped on a bullish forecast, while International Business Machines Corp. reported results suggesting that economic uncertainty may dent its business.

Among companies showing unease about prospects for the economy are American Airlines Group Inc., which withdrew its full-year earnings outlook. PepsiCo Inc. and Procter & Gamble Co. lowered their forecasts.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 10:33 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 1%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.8%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.6% to $1.1383

The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3324

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 142.39 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $92,906.06

Ether fell 2.1% to $1,759.04

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.31%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.45%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.50%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $62.48 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1% to $3,322.86 an ounce

