Stocks Climb as Solid Jobs Boost Earnings Outlook: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose after a solid jobs report helped quell fears about an economic slowdown that could hurt Corporate America — even if that means a potential delay in Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Equities erased earlier losses and headed toward fresh all-time highs. A selloff in Treasuries pushed yields up at least 10 basis points, with swaps no longer pricing in a Fed reduction before December.

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, the jobs report is sort of a mixed bag. On the one hand, it calms worries the US is hurling toward some sort of economic cliff. On the other hand, it pushes back bets on Fed easing.

“Good news is bad news for the Fed and cuts,” said Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “Ultimately, we think good data is good data in this set-up and equities should continue to trade with strength.”

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,370, led by gains in financial, industrial and tech shares. GameStop Corp. suffered multiple volatility halts, with Keith Gill’s highly anticipated return to YouTube drawing in speculators.

Treasury 10-year yields jumped 13 basis points to 4.42%. The dollar climbed the most since late April.

To Jeff Schulze at ClearBridge Investments, Friday’s jobs report effectively takes a September rate cut off the table.

“The Fed can have patience and remain data dependent over the next quarter to ensure that inflation is moving sustainably back to target,” he said.

While the strong US payrolls data underscore no urgency for the Fed to cut, it’s inflation — not jobs — that will decide that, according to Krishna Guha at Evercore.

“We continue to see a September cut and two total this year as the right thin baseline,” he said. “The data print that should really move markets – either way – is not today’s employment report, it is next week’s CPI report.”

Economists at Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., among the few that were still predicting a Fed cut in July, changed their calls after the jobs report.

Citi’s Andrew Hollenhorst now sees cuts in September, November and December. JPMorgan’s Michael Feroli predicts a Fed reduction in November.

This is one of the last major reports Fed officials will see before Wednesday’s rate decision, when they’re forecast to keep borrowing costs at a two-decade high. A key inflation print — the Consumer Price Index — is due on the same day.

“Next week’s CPI could help clarify whether the US is enjoying a ‘Goldilocks’ moment of decelerating inflation combined with resilient employment or whether inflationary pressures are persisting,” said Ronald Temple at Lazard.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 1:24 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%

The euro fell 0.8% to $1.0803

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.2723

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 156.65 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $70,397.01

Ether fell 0.9% to $3,765.89

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 13 basis points to 4.42%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 2.62%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.26%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $75.68 a barrel

Spot gold fell 2.8% to $2,308.88 an ounce

