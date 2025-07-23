Stocks Climb as US-Japan Deal Fuels Trade Hopes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A record-breaking run in stocks gained fresh fuel after the US reached a trade agreement with Japan, with investors soon turning their attention to earnings from tech giants. Treasuries halted a five-day rally amid waning demand for haven assets. The dollar edged lower.

Hopes for more trade deals before President Donald Trump’s Aug. 1 deadline gave impetus to Wall Street’s risk appetite, with the S&P 500’s surge from April’s tariff tantrum approaching 30%. Big-tech strength will be on full display, with Alphabet Inc. and Tesla Inc. kicking off the group’s earnings season. The meme-stock revival saw GoPro Inc., Krispy Kreme Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. all surging.

Treasury 10-year yields rose three basis points to 4.37%. Traders will keep an eye on a $13 billion offering of 20-year securities amid the sensitivity of long-maturity global debt to fiscal concerns. Japan’s 40-year government bond auction saw its weakest demand since 2011.

Two of President Trump’s top trade negotiators hailed their approach toward addressing trade grievances with Japan as a possible incentive for the European Union, as talks come to a head before an Aug. 1 deadline.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Japan’s pledge of hundreds of billions in US investments “could be” a model for the EU. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stopped short of saying the EU can win the same sort of trade deal as Japan cut — which involved a 15% levy, including on automobiles.

“With the Aug. 1 deadline looming, investors have been encouraged by the recent trade-deal announcements,” said Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets. “The progress on the trade war will provide clarity and help the market move forward to incorporate the new global trade environment.”

“Focus will stay on trade and earnings,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report. “On trade, the Japan deal will raise hopes a similar deal with the EU can be stuck before next Friday.”

Signs of stock-market complacency are emerging as the searing equity rally coincides with an acceleration in earnings downgrades, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. quantitative strategists led by Khuram Chaudhry.

“There appears to be an environment of bullish sentiment, speculation, and a growing air of complacency,” they wrote. “Either sell-side analysts are about to start a new round of upward revisions or the market is at risk of suffering a period of increased volatility and draw-downs. Something has to give!”

US stocks will shrug off tariff risks to get a boost from the second-quarter earnings season, the latest Markets Pulse survey showed.

Equities will beat Treasuries and deliver better volatility-adjusted returns as the reporting season ramps up in the coming weeks, according to nearly two-thirds of the 102 participants in a poll conducted July 10-17. The positive outlook for stocks continues to be underpinned by technology, and the sector is poised to perform strongest this earnings season, respondents noted.

“The trend remains positive,” said Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at Navellier & Associates. “Earnings continue to deliver better than average beats.”

While valuations are steep, the prospects of supporting lower interest rates are good in the medium term, and the expectations of further tariff agreements will provide short-term catalysts, he said.

Bond traders are boosting bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates more aggressively next year, as speculation mounts that an eventual change of leadership will deliver easier policy.

Investors are now pricing 76 basis points of cuts next year, compared to just 25 basis points priced in as recently as April.

Trump said the Fed board “should act” on lowering rates, “but they don’t have the courage to do so.”

Meantime, Treasury Secretary Bessent said that there’s “no rush” to identify a successor to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and that a nominee could potentially come from current board members or the heads of the district banks.

Corporate Highlights:

Alphabet Inc. is expected to deliver a strong earnings report as it reassures investors about its ability to compete and defend its search empire during the artificial intelligence.

Tesla Inc.’s core car-making business is facing a deteriorating outlook, providing a major test of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s ability to lift the stock price with his vision of a self-driving future.

Texas Instruments Inc., a key chipmaker for producers of cars and factory equipment, stoked fears that a tariff-fueled surge in demand will be short-lived.

AT&T Inc. reiterated a profit forecast for the year that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

The number of companies and organizations compromised by a security vulnerability in Microsoft Corp.’s SharePoint servers is increasing rapidly, with the tally of victims soaring more than six-fold in a few days, according to one research firm.

GE Vernova Inc. has increased its sales of transformers and other electrical equipment to big tech firms building large data centers.

Infosys Ltd. raised the lower end of its sales forecast for the year, signaling it had a little more certainty of how clients are spending on business transformation projects.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. lowered expectations for net income for 2025 as demand for US hotel bookings declined in the second quarter.

Moody’s Corp., a bond grader and financial data provider, reported second-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, underscoring credit markets’ relatively quick recovery from April’s tariff-fueled tumult.

Rogers Communications Inc. beat analysts’ estimates in the second quarter, posting higher sales in its wireless and media divisions, and raised its 2025 revenue outlook after buying control of Toronto’s basketball and hockey teams.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 11:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.6%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index was little changed

The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1740

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3575

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 146.32 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $118,127.78

Ether fell 2.5% to $3,616.08

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.37%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.60%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.61%

The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.86%

The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.94%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $64.87 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,412.82 an ounce

