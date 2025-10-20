Stocks Climb at Start of Busy Week for Earnings: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders drove stocks higher amid solid results from Corporate America while tariff tensions between the world’s two largest economies cooled. Bitcoin jumped. Bond yields edged lower.

With the earnings season now well underway, about 85% of the companies in the S&P 500 have beaten earnings estimates. That’s helped fuel a rebound in equities, which also gained steam as President Donald Trump said the US will “be fine” with China just before the two sides return to the negotiating table.

“We are seeing the typical seasonal volatility in October, but the recent swings have been relatively shallow by historical standards, as the buy the dip mentality appears to be in play,” said Rick Gardner at RGA Investments.

Gardner says the next big test may be big tech earnings as investors will be looking for more clarity on how spending on artificial intelligence is leading to profitability. Among notable results this week is Tesla Inc. China’s tightening grip on rare earths exports will likely be discussed at Intel Corp.’s and Texas Instruments Inc.’s calls.

The S&P 500 rose to around 6,700. Apple Inc. hovered near all-time highs as Loop Capital upgraded the stock to buy from hold, the latest firm to cite more positive iPhone demand trends.

Deutsche Bank AG strategists noted that overall equity positioning tumbled last week and sentiment fell to net bearish. Meantime, Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said that there needs to be follow through on a US-China deal and stability in earnings revisions to clear the risk of a further correction in stocks.

Corporate Highlights:

Amazon Web Services, the world’s largest cloud provider, said its service had recovered after a widespread disruption on Monday degraded services for a range of customers including government agencies, AI companies and financial platforms. Apple Inc.’s latest generation of iPhones is off to a faster start than usual, with its most basic model surging in popularity. Replimune Group Inc. surged after US regulators accepted its resubmitted application for a skin cancer treatment, a sign that a previous denial could be overturned. BNP Paribas SA slumped after losing a court case that analysts said could result in a costly settlement. Kering SA agreed to sell its beauty division to L’Oreal SA in a €4 billion ($4.7 billion) deal, with new Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo changing course in a bid to turn around the French luxury giant’s fortunes. Worldpay’s $24.3 billion deal with Global Payments Inc. to create a payment processing behemoth avoided a deeper investigation as the UK watchdog found the deal will not weaken competition in the UK. Shares of submarine-builder TKMS rallied in their Frankfurt trading debut on Monday after the marine defense company was spun off from Thyssenkrupp AG, with investors’ eagerness to buy into Europe’s defense stock rally giving an early boost to the new stock. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.’s profit jumped in the third quarter, as the world’s largest maker of electric vehicle batteries defended its lead in China and pushed further into overseas markets. Holcim Ltd. is set to acquire walling-systems firm Xella from private equity firm Lone Star Funds in a €1.85 billion ($2.2 billion) deal, extending the Swiss company’s bid to diversify beyond its core cement business. How should regulators react to the blurring line between investing and gambling? Let us know in the latest Markets Pulse survey.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8% The MSCI World Index rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1652 The British pound was little changed at $1.3419 The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.67 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $110,787.69 Ether rose 0.6% to $4,028.83 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.99% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.58% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.51% The yield on 2-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.46% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.58% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $56.71 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.5% to $4,315.60 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.