Stocks Climb Before Fed Decision; ASML Jumps 11%: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures and European equities advanced, following Wall Street’s rebound from a global market selloff as focus turns to the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision and US tech earnings.

Futures on the S&P 500 ticked higher and contracts on the Nasdaq 100 added 0.3%. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index rose 0.5% as ASML Holding NV surged 11% after order bookings beat estimates, spurring gains for semiconductor stocks. Luxury goods maker LVMH, meanwhile, fell 5.9% on disappointing sales.

Shares are recovering after a rough start to the week, sparked by concern a cheap artificial intelligence-model from Chinese startup DeepSeek would undermine Silicon Valley’s big-spending strategy. Attention is now on the Fed decision and Big Tech earnings, with Microsoft Corp., Meta and Tesla Inc. due to report.

“The dust has settled on DeepSeek and investors seem much more circumspect,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.Com Inc. “We look to earnings and the Fed now — the former being more important.”

Fed officials are widely expected to hold borrowing costs steady on Wednesday, giving themselves more time to lower inflation and to assess the impact of an array of bold new policies from President Donald Trump on trade, taxation, immigration and regulation. The break in cuts would come after three straight reductions since September.

A survey conducted by 22V Research shows 67% of respondents expect the market reaction to the Fed Wednesday to be “mixed/negligible.”

The yield on 10-year Treasuries inched one basis point lower to 4.52%.

Earnings in Focus

While profits from the so-called Magnificent Seven behemoths are still rising — and far outpacing the rest of the market — growth is projected to come in at the slowest pace in almost two years.

“Investing in this sector going forward may not be as easy as it was over the past two years,” said Emily Bowersock Hill at Bowersock Capital Partners. “We expect investors to be more discerning and selective when it comes to AI investing.”

ASML’s report helped to ease concerns sparked by DeepSeek. The firm’s stock surged after reporting order bookings of €7.09 billion ($7.4 billion) in the fourth quarter, beating estimates as the artificial intelligence boom drove demand for its chipmaking machines.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. has been secretly working with SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc. to add support for the Starlink network in its latest iPhone software, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Novo Nordisk A/S’s blockbuster Ozempic won US approval to treat chronic kidney disease in patients who also have type 2 diabetes, further expanding the popular drug’s use. Shares of Novo opened up about 1% in early trading.

Sony Group named President Hiroki Totoki as CEO, effective April 1. The company hit a record high and was the largest contributor to the gains in the Topix index on Wednesday, as software and gaming stocks rose.

SEB AB fell as much as 4% in Stockholm after Sweden’s biggest bank announced an overall dividend that was less than analysts had been expecting.

Key events this week:

US Fed rate decision, Wednesday

Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, ASML earnings, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, consumer confidence, unemployment, GDP, Thursday

US GDP, jobless claims, Thursday

Apple, Deutsche Bank earnings, Thursday

US personal income & spending, PCE inflation, employment cost index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 9:33 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0415

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 155.27 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2742 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2431

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.1% to $102,356.9

Ether rose 2.5% to $3,127.95

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.52%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.58%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 1% to $76.70 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

