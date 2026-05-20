Stocks Climb Before Nvidia’s Earnings as Oil Falls: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose as a decline in oil prices halted a selloff in bonds, with traders awaiting Nvidia Corp.’s results for clues on whether a tech-led surge from 2026 lows has more room to run.

As US crude fell to around $100, the S&P 500 broke a three-day losing streak. Chipmakers rallied amid bets on a strong outlook from the world’s most valuable company. With Nvidia’s sales estimated to have grown at the fastest clip in more than a year, investors will focus on what the firm has to say about ramping up production and fending off artificial-intelligence competitors.

For many on Wall Street, Nvidia’s results will help set the tone for a stock market that’s hovering near its all-time highs and facing renewed worries about the economic fallout of the war in Iran.

“Nvidia’s earnings come at just the right time, when the market needs some reassurance that the promise of AI can overpower the headwind of rising bond yields,” said James Demmert at Main Street Research.

While Treasuries rebounded Wednesday, a recent rout in longer-dated debt lifted yields to levels last seen during the global financial crisis on concerns that elevated energy costs will fuel inflation and trigger interest-rate hikes.

“If yields remain lower, there is a good chance stocks enjoy a relief rally into Nvidia’s earnings release,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report.

So far this season, 93% of chipmakers have topped earnings expectations, with an upside surprise of nearly 25%, compared with a 6.6% upside surprise last quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

For Nvidia, the focus is typically not whether it beats expectations, but by how much, given it has topped both revenue and earnings estimates for 13 consecutive quarters, according to Adam Turnquist at LPL Financial.

Investors will also seek fresh guidance on the firm’s longer-term sales forecast and its attempts to reenter the Chinese market for AI processors. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang recently said that he believes China will reopen “over time.”

“China remains a potential wild card,” said Turnquist. “Any easing in export or import restrictions could be meaningful.”

Corporate Highlights:

Lowe’s Cos. reported sales growth in the first quarter that just missed estimates, yet kept its full-year outlook unchanged in the face of higher transportation costs, in part due to productivity boosts from artificial intelligence. Target Corp.’s turnaround gained traction last quarter, but the retailer worried investors after striking a more cautious tone about the coming months. TJX Cos. raised its sales growth expectations for the year as cautious shoppers spend on the lower priced goods at the company’s discount chains. Cava Group Inc. raised its annual sales outlook after diners flocked to its restaurants in the first quarter, defying the crunch in consumer budgets that has weighed on the industry. Meta Platforms Inc. is alerting thousands of employees that they’re being laid off, part of a previously announced restructuring aimed at reducing costs while the company invests heavily in artificial intelligence. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 10:49 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.7% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 3.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1617 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3426 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 158.88 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $77,359.57 Ether rose 0.8% to $2,133.73 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.62% Germany’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 3.11% Britain’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 5.00% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.4% to $100.61 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.9% to $4,522.78 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.