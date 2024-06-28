Stocks Climb on ‘Encouraging’ Economic Signals: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders sent stocks toward fresh all-time highs as signs of a cooldown in inflation reinforced bets the Federal Reserve will be able to start cutting interest rates this year.

Equities extended this year’s rally, with the S&P 500 hitting 5,500 in an advance led by its most-influential group: technology. The Nasdaq 100 briefly surpassed the historic 20,000 mark and is on track for its best month since November. Treasuries lost steam after rising in the immediate aftermath of the data. Swap traders projected almost two rate cuts this year, with a quarter-point reduction fully priced in by November.

US consumer sentiment declined by less than initially estimated on expectations inflationary pressures will moderate. The Fed’s preferred measure of underlying US inflation decelerated. Household spending rebounded and incomes showed solid growth, offering some hope that price pressures can be tamed without lasting damage to consumers.

“From the market’s perspective, today’s PCE report was near perfect,” said David Donabedian at CIBC Private Wealth US. “The Fed’s favorite inflation indicator not only showed inflation was moving towards the Fed’s inflation target, but that the economy is resilient. Consumer spending was on the rise and take-home pay was also up after a couple of sluggish months.”

The S&P 500 headed toward its 32nd record in 2024. Nvidia Corp., which has been on a roller-coaster ride, led gains in megacaps. Nike Inc. tumbled almost 20% on a disappointing outlook. Treasury 10-year yields rose four basis points to 4.32%. A bruising selloff in French markets revived on Friday as traders ditched assets ahead of Sunday’s elections.

The so-called core personal consumption expenditures price index, which strips out volatile food and energy items, increased 0.1% from the prior month. That marked the smallest advance in six months. On a two-decimal basis, it was up just 0.08%, the least since late 2020.

Separate data showed the University of Michigan’s final June index eased less than a point to 68.2. Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 3% over the next year, down from the 3.3% expected in May and the lowest in three months.

To Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management, while the inflation data is a relief and will be welcomed by the Fed, the policy path is not yet certain.

“A further deceleration in inflation, ideally coupled with additional evidence of labor market softening, will be necessary to pave the way for a first rate cut in September,” she noted.

Federal Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly told CNBC said the latest inflation data indicates monetary policy is working, but said it’s too early to tell when it will be appropriate to lower borrowing costs. Earlier Friday, her Richmond counterpart Thomas Barkin said the inflation battle still hasn’t been won, and the US economy is likely to remain resilient as long as unemployment remains low and asset valuations high.

Quincy Krosby at LPL Financial agrees that the recent data bolster the probability for a September rate cut. Moreover, the higher-than-expected personal income print suggests that consumer spending – while cooling as consumers across income levels have become increasingly more discerning- can continue albeit at a more modest pace.

“As all data releases are immediately translated by the market into how the Fed views future policy, today’s reports are decidedly positive for the data dependent, but still cautious Fed,” she added.

To Julian Howard at GAM Investments, any hope that the latest print was going to signal a clear pathway to loosening monetary policy is likely to be tempered given the movement of the underlying components of the measure. While transportation and healthcare are showing some signs of cooling, spending on goods such as software and autos was firm.

“The Fed can take some solace that the year-on-year number is at least lower, but for inflation to properly get down to the target 2% level the US consumer will need to spend less,” Howard added.

More Comments on PCE:

David Alcaly at Lazard Asset Management:

A second month of evidence that the first quarter was likely a “bump in the road” following significant disinflation in the second half of last year. The Fed shouldn’t need very many more before beginning rate cuts and starting to ease pressure on the economy.

Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group:

PCE data confirms disinflation-real incomes are rising and that’s huge for the soft-landing scenario. Core PCE is now averaging below the SEP projections, which are 2-3 cuts in the next year. The Fed has the green light to cut.

Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial:

The soft inflation data will build the case that the Fed can start cutting rates in the coming months. As long as incomes grow at a healthy clip, consumers will keep spending. The key is the labor market and so now, we should shift our attention to next week’s nonfarm payroll release for a fresh look into the job market.

Bret Kenwell at eToro:

The July meeting is likely still too early for the Fed to feel confident enough to cut rates. However, absent any meaningful upside surprises in the CPI and PCE reports in the summer could set the stage for a September cut and potentially put the Fed on track to cut rates more than once this year. On the other hand, a few hotter-than-expected reports will likely delay the Fed’s first rate cut of this cycle.

Rajeev Sharma at Key Wealth:

PCE data for May came perfectly in line with expectations, which the market views as progress on inflation and an argument for a first rate cut in September. However, the Fed will continue to push for patience and more data to show inflation trending to 2%.

he disconnect between Fed and market expectations for the timing of the first rate cut will continue to cause volatility in the bond market.

Corporate Highlights:

Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. agreed to a series of worker benefits to resolve a longstanding state lawsuit in Massachusetts that challenged drivers’ employment status as independent contractors, putting a stop to the companies’ bid to take the issue before voters in November.

Microsoft Corp.’s $13 billion investment into OpenAI Inc. is set to come under added scrutiny from European Union’s antitrust watchdogs, who are poised to quiz rivals about the AI firm’s exclusive use of Microsoft’s cloud technology.

Nokia Oyj has agreed to buy Infinera Corp. in a $2.3 billion deal that will expand the company’s networking products for data centers and increase its presence in the US, a potentially key source of growth as the boom in artificial intelligence drives demand for server capacity.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 11:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0715

The British pound was little changed at $1.2637

The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.87 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $60,847.27

Ether fell 0.9% to $3,408.13

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.32%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.48%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.17%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $81.32 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

