Stocks Climb on Goldilocks Data as Oil Declines: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A report showing economic resilience and cooling inflationary pressures drove stocks higher at a time when the war in the Middle East clouds the growth outlook. Oil retreated. Bitcoin topped $72,000.

Equities rebounded after data showed the US service economy expanded at the fastest pace since mid-2022 while a price index hit an almost one-year low. The advance in stocks was driven by tech megacaps. The Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.2%. Crude dropped below $75 in a volatile session that saw traders parsing conflicting signals about the conflict in Iran.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US and Israel are on the cusp of taking complete control of Iran’s airspace as he laid out plans to step up attacks deeper in the country as its defenses are destroyed. Meantime, Iran denied a news report that it had reached out to the US to negotiate an end to the war.

In all, about a dozen nations have become embroiled, with Tehran striking US bases and embassies across the Middle East, and Israel launching an air and ground offensive against Iranian-aligned Hezbollah in Lebanon. Turkey also came under fire, a first for a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization since the conflict began.

“While further escalation remains a risk, we think the more likely outcome is an increase in market risk aversion that likely lasts only a short time until investors can see a winding down of hostilities,” said Scott Wren at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Investors should see any correction in equities as a buying opportunity, rather than signaling the start of a bear market, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.

Although risk assets face a “significant headwind” from war in the Middle East and anxiety over artificial intelligence disruption, underlying economic resilience and robust earnings growth mean the depth and extent of a pullback will be limited, the team led by Peter Oppenheimer wrote in a note.

As US stock investors endure bouts of volatility in the wake of the US war on Iran, Citadel Securities’ Scott Rubner said his fundamental analysis of the market signals now is a time to turn bullish on equities.

Rubner, who studies positioning and the flow of funds, said washed-out sentiment, supportive seasonality and resilient retail flows have set the stage for a rebound after weeks of choppy trading.

Corporate Highlights:

Wall Street is expecting Broadcom Inc. to report strong earnings after the close. Apple Inc. rolled out the $599 MacBook Neo in its biggest push yet into low-end laptops. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. projected quarterly sales that were roughly in line with analysts’ estimates. Bath & Body Works Inc. said sales will decline less than analysts expect. Moderna Inc. agreed to pay $950 million to settle litigation related to the delivery technology behind its Covid shot. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 10:47 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.5% The MSCI World Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1632 The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3372 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 157.26 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 7.2% to $72,904.85 Ether rose 8.3% to $2,132.6 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.08% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.76% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.45% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $74.18 a barrel Spot gold rose 1% to $5,139.76 an ounce