Stocks Climb on Record $7.1 Trillion Options Day: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The last stretch of a busy week for markets saw stocks rising while traders face the expiration of a record pile of options that threatens to trigger sudden price swings. Bitcoin jumped. Bonds fell.

A rally in several tech names that have been under scrutiny over their ambitious artificial-intelligence spending plans lifted equities. The back-to-back advance in the S&P 500 wiped out its loss for the week. Nvidia Corp. led gains in megacaps. Oracle Corp. surged 7.5%.

Wall Street faces a quarterly episode known as triple witching — in which derivatives contracts tied to stocks, index options and futures mature — compelling traders to roll over existing positions or start new ones. Citigroup Inc. estimates that $7.1 trillion of notional open interest expire.

“Does it matter for long-term investors? Absolutely not,” said Kenny Polcari at SlateStone Wealth. “Expect noise. Expect volume. Just don’t confuse either with something real or fundamentally meaningful. In the end, these moves are purely mechanical.”

Following a slide fueled by questions over AI exuberance and concerns over the scope of Federal Reserve policy easing, dip buyers waded back into the stock market. While a slew of economic data did little to provide clarity this week, traders continued to bet on two rate cuts in 2026.

“Market action below the surface is encouraging, including healthy breadth, shifting leadership, and greater discernment by investors around valuations,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

In fact, investors are pumping money into US stocks at a near-record pace as they position for lower borrowing costs, tariff reductions and tax cuts in 2026, according to Bank of America Corp.

US equities saw inflows of almost $78 billion in the week ended Dec. 17, the bank said in a note citing data from EPFR Global. That’s the biggest weekly inflow since a record $82.2 billion entered the market a year ago. Tech contributed to inflows for the first time in three weeks.

The S&P 500 gained almost 1%. Bitcoin jumped 3%. The US 10-year yield rose two basis points to 4.15%. The Treasury announced it would proceed with its sales of bills and coupons in December as previously scheduled.

Japan’s 10-year government bond yield hit the highest since 1999 and the yen weakened as uncertainty over the central bank’s policy path persisted even after it delivered a widely expected interest rate hike.

Traders who spent most of December wondering if the typical year-end “Santa Claus rally” was ever going to kick in may finally be getting what they’ve been waiting for.

If history is any guide, stocks will keep pushing higher: Since 1928, the S&P 500 has risen 75% of the time in the last two weeks of December, rising 1.3% on average, data compiled by Citadel Securities show.

“There is still time for stocks to stage a Santa Claus rally,” said Alexander Guiliano at Resonate Wealth Partners. “The backdrop remains strong and this contraction in valuations is presenting opportunities for investors who don’t have enough stock exposure.”

Guiliano noted that it’s important for investors to not waste time trying to time the AI bubble.

He recommends investors to focus on companies that can lead the way in building and enabling, while having the financial strength to pivot, make mistakes, and win the arms race anyway. Many of the big tech companies fit this mosaic, even though their valuations are elevated, he added.

“We maintain an attractive view on US equities, driven by resilient economic growth, Fed rate cuts, and AI advances,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management.

She also sees opportunities in quality bonds and gold. With the appeal of the US dollar eroding amid lower interest rates, she recommends that investors review their currency allocations.

“We expect US dollar weakness to persist into the first half of 2026,” she noted.

On the economic front, US consumer sentiment rose in December by less than expected, remaining depressed amid lingering affordability concerns. Existing-home sales barely rose in November.

Fed Bank of New York President John Williams told CNBC there’s no urgency to cut rates again given recent employment and inflation data, reinforcing expectations for a pause after a string of recent reductions.

“The Federal Reserve is likely to maintain a disciplined wait-and-see stance on interest rate moves in the face of increasingly noisy data,” said Alexander Guiliano at Resonate Wealth Partners.

Corporate Highlights:

Michigan regulators unanimously approved a request from utility DTE Energy Co. to power a massive data center development planned by Oracle and OpenAI, during a contentious hearing where some members of the public pushed back on the project. FedEx Corp. raised the low end of its profit outlook for the year and reported earnings for the most recent quarter that topped Wall Street estimates, helped by volume and pricing gains in the US. Nike Inc. warned that sales will decline this quarter amid persistent weakness in China and at its Converse brand. UnitedHealth Group Inc. released the first outside reviews of its business practices — reports it commissioned that describe its policies as “robust” while pointing to ongoing problems in areas that have faced scrutiny. Carnival Corp. gave a better-than-expected profit outlook for next year and reinstated dividend payments, sending shares higher. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. agreed to buy Amicus Therapeutics Inc. for about $4.8 billion, helping the biotech company expand its portfolio of treatments for rare diseases. Coty Inc. has sold its remaining stake in Wella to KKR & Co. for $750 million in cash and rights to certain future proceeds as the beauty company works to reduce its debt load. Ken Griffin’s Citadel is on track for its worst annual return since 2018 after wagers on natural gas — previously a major driver of the hedge fund’s profits — fizzled. DraftKings Inc. is releasing a new app on Friday that will allow customers to trade contracts on sports and financial events through prediction markets. WH Smith Plc is under investigation by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority over the accounting error in its North American business that triggered a stock slump and the resignation of its chief executive officer. BBVA SA said it will carry out its largest share buyback ever as it seeks to draw a line under its failed bid for Banco Sabadell SA. A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S completed its first Red Sea transit in nearly two years, marking a tentative step toward restoring routes through the Suez Canal following years of conflict in the region. BHP Group Ltd.’s top boss said he’s moving on after the company’s aborted attempt to buy Anglo American Plc, preferring instead to focus on its copper projects and opportunities in Canada. TikTok’s long-delayed plan to separate from Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd. was put in motion Thursday when the video sharing sensation said it’s being bought by a group of buyers led by Oracle Corp. ByteDance Ltd. is on track for profits of roughly $50 billion in 2025, capping a record year for a Chinese social media leader making major inroads into e-commerce and new markets. Some of the main moves in markets:

