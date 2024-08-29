Stocks Climb Without Nvidia on Signs US Holding Up: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks climbed across the board and bonds fell on signals the US economy is holding strong despite high Federal Reserve rates. Nvidia Corp. sank 4% as its outlook failed to inspire after a massive rally.

For all the hype around Nvidia’s results, a slide in its shares was unable to prevent the equity market from pushing higher. Buoyed by economic figures underscoring consumer resilience, the S&P 500 extended its August advance and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.1%. Those figures gained even more importance in the run-up to the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. The report is expected to show the core personal consumption expenditures price index is successfully approaching the central bank’s 2% goal.

Gross domestic product rose at a 3% annualized rate during the April-June period, up from the previous estimate of 2.8%. The economy’s main growth engine — personal spending — advanced 2.9%, versus the prior estimate of 2.3%. A separate government report out Thursday showed initial applications for unemployment benefits were little changed at 231,000.

“The message of this morning’s data is ‘steady as she goes’,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “The economy doesn’t appear to be falling off a cliff, and in the current market, good news is good. There was nothing here to make the Fed rethink its plan to cut rates next month.”

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, the data helped reassure investors that the economy is “not teetering on an economic cliff.”

“While we’re not necessarily out of the woods, the US economy is more resilient than many realize,” Kenwell says. “Today’s report should give investors confidence that the Fed can still orchestrate a soft landing.”

The S&P 500 rose to around 5,635. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps climbed 0.9%. The Russell 2000 of small firms added 1.3%. Wall Street’s favorite volatility gauge — the VIX — tumbled to 15. HP Inc. jumped 4% as the hardware maker reported its first sales increase in two years. Discount retailer Dollar General Inc. plunged 30% on a bearish forecast.

Treasuries held losses after a $44 billion sale of seven-year notes was a bit soft. The yield on 10-year bonds rose three basis points to 3.87%. Swap traders slightly trimmed bets on Fed easing, while still expecting around 100 basis points of cuts for 2024. The dollar wavered.

Turns out, Nvidia’s results were not the cataclysmic event that several market watchers expected.

One explanation is that relatively reduced activity in Nvidia derivatives recently might be leading to fewer hedging flows pulling the wider market down. While the company’s options still represent more than 20% of the overall S&P 500 single-stock options notional traded, that’s far less than the 50% or more in May and June, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Nvidia’s earnings report needed to be perfect for a stock that’s added nearly $2 trillion in market value in the past year. In the end, a broad beat still sparked a selloff.

“It’s one of those cases where when a stock fails to rally and even sells off on seemingly good news,” said James Stanley at StoneX. “It indicates an overbought market that’s stretched to one side, and that could be indicating a near-term top in-place.”

Priced for perfection?

“The slide in Nvidia’s shares after the release of its latest consensus-beating results bolsters the argument that it was priced for perfection,” said John Higgins at Capital Economics. “But that doesn’t mean its party is over, or that the AI bubble is bursting.”

To James Demmert at Main Street Research, Nvidia’s post-earnings pullback was largely driven by investor confusion and a fear that Nvidia’s stock has run too fast since the early August low, but the strength in Nvidia’s quarter showed that its valuation is justified.

“The pullback in Nvidia’s stock is an invitation for investors to buy the stock,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

Gap Inc. beat sales expectations in the second quarter, suggesting that an overhaul by new Chief Executive Officer Richard Dickson is working.

Best Buy Co. raised its earnings guidance for the year, a sign that its turnaround efforts are starting to bear fruit as consumers begin upgrading Covid-era purchases with new products incorporating innovations like artificial intelligence.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. reported second-quarter sales that topped analysts’ estimates, indicating that a global IT outage it caused last month didn’t have an immediate impact on results.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. has raised concerns with the Biden administration over how the pending $1.9 billion merger of Alaska Air Group Inc. and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. could affect its business relationships with Hawaiian.

Brookfield Asset Management is in talks with several investment funds to join its bid to acquire Spanish blood-plasma company Grifols SA, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Netherlands plans to limit ASML Holding NV’s ability to repair and maintain its semiconductor equipment in China, a potentially painful blow to Beijing’s efforts to develop a world-class chip industry.

Nokia Oyj’s mobile networks assets are drawing preliminary interest from suitors including Samsung Electronics Co. amid increasing pressure to find new growth in the troubled telecom equipment sector, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Key events this week:

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US personal income, spending, PCE; consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 1:28 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.7%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.9%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1083

The British pound was little changed at $1.3184

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 144.88 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.8% to $60,418.04

Ether rose 1.2% to $2,569.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.87%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.27%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.02%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $75.83 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $2,527.23 an ounce

