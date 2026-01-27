Stocks Close In on Highs as Tech Leads Charge: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks are pressing toward record highs, with technology shares leading the advance as the earnings season moves into its busiest phase. Gold climbed for a seventh straight day.

Contracts on the S&P 500 rose 0.3% after the benchmark closed less than half a percentage point shy of an all-time high. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.6%. Micron Technology Inc. climbed 5% in premarket trading on plans to expand memory-chip manufacturing capacity. The yen fluctuated as jitters over intervention lingered, while the dollar held near a 2022 low.

Stocks are rebounding from a bout of volatility driven by an increasingly noisy geopolitical backdrop and a resurgence in threats over trade. Investors are now looking to earnings to support a three-year bull run that has broadened in recent months, after big tech drove much of the earlier gains.

Boeing Co. and LVMH are among the companies due to report Tuesday, ahead of results from four Magnificent Seven heavyweights later in the week. Attention will also shift to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday.

“In the US, while very elevated valuations and the dollar weakness make us more cautious than in Europe, there’s possibly still one or two interest rate cuts lined up for this year,” Laurent Chaudeurge, an investment committee member at BDL Capital Management in Paris. “Investors are still chasing the AI trade, and at the moment this is done through semiconductors.”

Treasuries were slightly weaker ahead of a $70 billion auction of five-year notes. Precious metals rallied again after gold and silver erased much of their advance in the previous session, with bullion trading near $5,100 an ounce.

“The main drivers that were there last year — trade tensions, geopolitical instabilities — are still very much there,” said Frederique Carrier, head of investment strategy for RBC Wealth Management in the British Isles and Asia. “The geopolitical situation is particularly unnerving. Gold prices could potentially exceed $7,000 by the end of the year.”

Shares of major insurers including UnitedHealth Group Inc., CVS Health Corp. and Humana Inc. sank in premarket trading after the US proposed holding payments to private Medicare plans flat next year.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 was led higher by a surge of as much as 21% in Puma SE after the Pinault family sold a stake in the sportswear maker. MSCI’s regional gauge for Asia climbed to a record as South Korean chipmakers outperformed, shrugging off concerns over President Donald Trump’s threat of higher US import tariffs.

Corporate Highlights:

China’s Anta Sports Products Ltd. has agreed to buy a stake of about 29% in Puma SE for €1.5 billion ($1.8 billion), becoming the biggest shareholder in the German company and expanding its portfolio of Western athletic brands. Micron Technology Inc. will inject an additional $24 billion in Singapore over the next decade to expand its manufacturing capabilities amid an AI-induced memory chip shortage. FAT Brands Inc., the owner of restaurant chains Fatburger, Johnny Rockets and Twin Peaks, filed for bankruptcy. European car sales grew for a third year in a row in 2025 as consumers snapped up more affordable electric and hybrid models. SK Hynix shares jumped to an all-time high after local media said the company is the sole supplier of advanced memory for Microsoft Corp.’s new artificial intelligence chip. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 5:43 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1886 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3702 The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 153.58 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $87,700.23 Ether fell 0.9% to $2,900.61 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.22% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.88% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.51% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $60.92 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.6% to $5,087.51 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sabrina Nelson Garcinuño and Subrat Patnaik.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.