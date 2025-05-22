Stocks Decline as US Fiscal Worries Hit Sentiment: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Europe and Asia fell as souring sentiment over the US fiscal outlook triggered a broader risk-off tone across markets.

The Stoxx 600 slid 0.6% while a gauge for Asian equities dropped 0.7%. Treasuries steadied after the 30-year yield hit the highest since 2023 on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures were little changed, while Bitcoin pushed further into record territory.

US lawmakers are grappling with details of President Donald Trump’s signature tax bill days after a downgrade by Moody’s Ratings thrust concerns over the ballooning US deficit into the spotlight. This has shown up in the bond market, sapping sentiment after a sharp rebound in risk assets put the S&P 500 within a striking distance of a bull market.

“Rates are now the clearest lens through which sentiment is being expressed,” said Ahmad Assiri, a strategist at Pepperstone Group. “The message from the bond market is that the cost of capital is rising and risk assets need to rejustify.”

The concern in debt markets is that the tax bill would add trillions of dollars in the coming years to already bulging budget deficits at a time when investor appetite is waning for US assets across the globe. The vote in the House could take place as soon as Thursday.

Markets Live Strategist Mark Cranfield says:

Passage for the legislation won’t trigger an immediate rush toward 5% for 10-year Treasuries. But it will add momentum to the steady upward climb taking place as bond vigilantes demand a bigger premium for holding US bonds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief Jamie Dimon said Thursday he can’t rule out the US economy will fall into stagflation as the country faces huge risks from both geopolitics, deficits and price pressures.

In the currency market, the dollar was little changed after three days of losses. Bitcoin surpassed $111,000 for the first time with traders increasingly bullish on the prospects of the original cryptocurrency.

“Bitcoin, and the crypto market in general, have largely decoupled from equities over the last few days,” said Richard Galvin, co-founder of hedge fund DACM. “Bitcoin continues to benefit from its market position as a non-system, store of value and as global bond market starts to look fragile, Bitcoin has continued to strengthen.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% as of 8:22 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1317

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 143.33 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2053 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3419

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.2% to $110,687.73

Ether rose 4.5% to $2,623.64

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.58%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.65%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.77%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 1.8% to $63.73 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,327.48 an ounce

