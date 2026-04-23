Stocks Dip, Oil Up on Fears of Stalling Iran Talks: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set to open lower after losses on Wall Street in a sign traders are concerned the Iran conflict may re-escalate, prolonging Strait of Hormuz disruptions.

Equity-index futures for Japan, South Korea and Australia declined early Friday, taking cues from a lackluster day for US stocks. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.6%. Semiconductor stocks were outliers, climbing for a 17th trading day. Intel Corp. shares soared around 15% in after-market trade on a strong, AI-fueled outlook to compound gains from the main session.

West Texas Intermediate opened 0.8% higher on Friday as geopolitical risks intensified. An index of the dollar rose for a third day on Thursday, its best run this month, while Treasuries fell across the curve.

Late Thursday in the US, President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon will extend their ceasefire by three weeks. The creates space to work on a long-term deal and removes a roadblock to ending the US war with Iran.

Earlier, Trump ordered the US Navy to fire on any vessel laying mines in the strait, while adding Tehran wants a deal and talks are underway, and cautioned Americans to expect higher gasoline prices “for a little while.” Iran’s Mehr news agency said air defenses were activated over parts of Tehran against “hostile targets.”

Investors are set to remain on edge as markets hinge on whether Iran tensions escalate or shift toward diplomacy. Traders will watch signals from Washington and Tehran, along with shipping flows, for clues on energy supply risks, with any Strait of Hormuz disruption likely to keep oil elevated and weigh on global economic growth.

“There’s a fair bit of uncertainty when it comes to diplomacy between the two sides,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Less comforting is the ongoing lack of clarity around the Strait of Hormuz. With no clear plan to reopen it, uncertainty remains elevated.”

Oil prices jumped late in the session on Thursday after a day of mostly choppy trading amid new concerns that peace talks have stalled, rhetoric is amping up, and military threats are increasing, injecting geopolitical premium into prices.

Shipowners are facing mounting evidence that it is unsafe to transit the strait, despite Washington’s assurances to the contrary, with both the US and Iran blocking the strait.

“As long as flows through the Strait remain restricted, the market keeps tightening and oil inventories keep falling, oil prices will remain supported,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS Group AG in Zurich.

In Asia, the yen was flat early Friday after weakening against the dollar for a fourth session on Thursday. Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama warned that officials are in close contact around the clock with their US counterparts as Tokyo remains on high alert over speculative moves that are keeping the yen weak.

In other corners of the market, gold opened little changed on Friday after declining in its previous session. Elsewhere, Bitcoin was steady, trading at around $78,000.

Traders also sifted through earnings. Software shares got hit as International Business Machines Corp. and ServiceNow Inc.’s numbers failed to ease concerns about artificial-intelligence disruption. Tesla Inc. slid as plans to boost spending overshadowed better-than-expected results. Texas Instruments Inc. jumped on a solid outlook.

Meantime, Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have both taken actions to trim their workforces in an effort to streamline their operations and offset AI spending.

Despite lingering geopolitical risks, the S&P 500 is poised for its best month since 2023 amid strong corporate profits and an otherwise resilient economy. Nearly 80% of the US equity benchmark’s firms have beaten first-quarter earnings estimates so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While volatility understandably increased with the onset of the Iran conflict, financial markets have proven relatively resilient, noted Adam Hetts and Oliver Blackbourn at Janus Henderson.

“Investors coalesced around the critical assumption that hostilities and the associated disruptions to the global economy would be short lived,” they said. “Our sentiment and positioning indicators showed drawdowns within several market segments reaching capitulation territory and could therefore represent attractive entry points.”

Corporate Highlights:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve a merger with Paramount Skydance Corp., despite widespread opposition to the deal in Hollywood. American Express Co. plans to boost spending on marketing and technology and said its customers’ spending on air travel has been slowing. Honeywell International Inc. said the war in the Middle East is hurting revenue, primarily in the process automation unit that serves the customers in the energy industry. Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. is in “very advanced discussions” with the US government on terms of a material financing package, its lawyer Marshall Huebner said Thursday. Super Micro Computer Inc. sank after BlueFin Research wrote that the server company had “lost a significant contract” with Oracle Corp. Comcast Corp. reported first-quarter financial results that exceeded analysts’ estimates with fewer losses among broadband customers, offsetting lackluster growth at its Peacock streaming service. Lululemon Athletica Inc. slipped after naming a Nike Inc. veteran as chief executive officer, underscoring investor skepticism that the yogawear brand can recapture the growth of past years. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:04 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.5% S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1686 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.68 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8349 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7130 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $78,038.71 Ether was little changed at $2,327.37 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $96.60 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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