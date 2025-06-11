Stocks Dip as US-China Trade Talks Lack Detail: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures slipped after the outcome of pivotal trade negotiations between the Trump administration and China lacked the detail needed to lift markets hovering near all-time highs.

S&P 500 contracts retreated 0.3%, leaving the US benchmark poised to snap a three-day winning streak. European stocks were little changed. US Treasuries slid ahead of May’s inflation report, with the 10-year yield rising one basis points to 4.48%. The dollar edged higher.

Financial markets were closely watching whether the world’s two biggest economies could find a way to tamp down tensions that economists say have tipped the global economy into a downturn. After some 20 hours of negotiations in London, US officials said both sides had established a framework to revive the flow of sensitive goods.

“A preliminary agreement doesn’t fill me with enthusiasm in terms of this being resolved,” Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Co., told Bloomberg TV. “This is going to continue to be pushed down the line.”

With a week to go before the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate decision, May’s inflation report is likely to show the pace of price increases picking up, a modest impact from tariff pass-through for goods that are mostly imported.

The consumer price index is seen rising 0.3% from April after increasing 0.2% the previous month, excluding the volatile food and energy categories. The so-called core CPI, which is regarded as a better indicator of underlying inflation, is seen accelerating for the first time this year — to 2.9% — on an annual basis, based on economists’ median projection.

That may reinforce the Fed’s wait-and-see stance toward further easing as it assesses the impact of tariffs, with traders boosting bets that the central bank will cut interest rates just once this year.

“It is not expected to be market-moving for now but that could increase the scope for an impact from a big surprise,” said Geoff Yu, FX and macro strategist at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. “We expect a more data-driven session as some repositioning is needed ahead of a key central bank week next week.”

Corporate Highlights:

Zara-owner Inditex SA’s sales picked up in the early weeks of the second quarter, showing that a cooling global economy hasn’t stopped customers from loading up on its fast-fashion products.

Publicis Groupe SA has won a major new client, snagging the $1.7 billion ad portfolio for M&Ms and Snickers owner Mars Inc. from WPP Plc, people familiar with the matter said.

Bain Capital, KKR & Co. and Lone Star are among investment firms that have advanced to the second round of bidding for the real estate unit of Sapporo Holdings Ltd., Bloomberg News has reported.

Nintendo Co. sold 3.5 million-plus units of the Switch 2 in just four days, a record-breaking start for the company’s first new console in eight years.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:38 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1410

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 145.17 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1877 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3472

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $109,567.93

Ether rose 0.9% to $2,799.5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.48%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.57%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $66.99 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,336.69 an ounce

