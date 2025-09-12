Stocks Dip From Highs as Traders Turn Cautious: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Equities edged lower in cautious trading as investors weighed how much further a record rally driven by expectations of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts can run.

S&P 500 futures slid 0.2% after all major US benchmarks hit records on Thursday. Europe’s Stoxx 600 eased as well. Asia was the outlier, with MSCI’s regional gauge closing in on a record high after tracking the US session.

Treasuries pulled back from Thursday’s advance alongside weakness in Europe, with the US 10-year yield rising two basis points to 4.04%. The dollar rebounded from back-to-back losses. Gold advanced above $3,640 an ounce.

Stocks have scaled all-time highs after a raft of data this week pointed to a strained labor market and relatively contained inflation, sealing a Fed cut when policymakers meet next week. Some now question whether the rally has further room to run as seasonal weakness and geopolitical uncertainty linger.

Swaps pricing indicates traders anticipate the equivalent of between two or three quarter point cuts through year-end, with some wagering on a jumbo half-point cut next week.

Claudia Panseri, chief investment officer for France at UBS Wealth Management, cautioned that markets were reaching the limit of pricing in Fed support.

“I would say that the market is overestimating the scale of rate cuts across the 12 coming months,” she said. “As for next week, some investors will be disappointed if there’s not a 50 basis-point cut, and I don’t think there will be.”

In European markets, the pound trimmed its weekly gains after the economy showed a sluggish start to the third quarter, with gross domestic product flat and slowing from the previous month. The FTSE 100 outperformed, while gilts eased across the curve.

French bonds lagged regional peers ahead of a Fitch Ratings update on the country, due after the close. The country’s assets have been unsettled after former Prime Minister Francois Bayrou announced — and then lost — a confidence vote as he failed to muster enough backing to rein in the budget deficit.

The spread on French 10-year government bonds versus German bunds held steady around 79 basis points on Friday.

“The market is already incorporating at least one or two or even three downgrades,” Vincent Mortier, chief investment officer at Amundi SA, told Bloomberg TV. “We’re still far away from a sub-investment-grade rating. The market has been quicker than the rating agencies to adjust the levels.”

Corporate News:

Giorgio Armani’s will outlines plans to sell a stake in his closely held fashion house to a major luxury firm, setting in motion a process that will eventually see the Italian brand folded into a larger group. Banco Sabadell SA’s board again rebuffed BBVA SA’s $18 billion takeover bid as insufficient, raising pressure on BBVA to improve it despite its vow not to do so. Ocado Group Plc slumped after Kroger Co. said executives are taking a “hard look” at some of the company’s automated facilities. The leaders of OpenAI and Nvidia Corp. plan to pledge support for billions of dollars in UK data center investments when they head to the country next week at the same time as President Donald Trump, Bloomberg News has reported. Paramount Skydance Corp., the Hollywood studio taken over in August by independent filmmaker David Ellison, is preparing a bid for rival Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s stock gained the most in about two weeks after the company initiated a series of moves intended to shore up its place in China’s AI development boom. Adobe Inc. gave a strong quarterly revenue outlook, suggesting that the software maker is seeing a payoff from its investment in AI features Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 9:50 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1717 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 147.89 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1234 per dollar The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3533 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $115,062.25 Ether rose 2.2% to $4,516.04 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.04% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.69% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.62% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.1% to $66.30 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,641.67 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

