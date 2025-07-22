Stocks Dip on Tariff Concerns, Treasuries Inch Up: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares declined on renewed concerns about tariffs and as investors awaited earnings from megacap companies this week for clues on how corporations are withstanding the levies.

Japanese shares fell along with the yen amid worries about fiscal spending after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s coalition suffered a setback in the weekend elections. MSCI’s gauge for Asian shares declined 0.4%. Equity-index futures for Europe retreated 0.5% and contracts for the S&P 500 were down 0.1%. A gauge of the dollar rose.

Treasuries inched up ahead of speeches from Federal Reserve officials, including Jerome Powell. Oil extended its losses.

Mounting uncertainty over trade negotiations ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, coupled with growing concerns about corporate resilience in the face of ongoing tariffs, is putting fresh pressure on markets and casting doubt on the sustainability of their record-breaking rally. Stocks have surged from their slump in April as fund managers lean harder into the rally in risk assets. That run faces a key test this week as companies such as Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. report earnings.

“The picture is not very clear and yet the market has gone up,” Pruksa Iamthongthong, deputy head of APAC equities at Aberdeen Investments, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. Imposing tariffs of as much as 20% will impact demand, she said. “We got to wait until Aug. 1 and after that a few more quarters to see how does that translate into higher inflation.”

President Donald Trump may issue more unilateral tariff letters before Aug. 1, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. More trade deals may also be reached before the deadline, she added.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be the latest foreign leader eager to make a deal before the US-imposed Aug. 1 tariff deadline when he visits Trump in the Oval Office later Tuesday. A team of US officials will visit India in the second half of August to hold talks on a bilateral trade deal, the Financial Express reported Tuesday.

Markets will be closely watching Alphabet and Tesla earnings and then turn its attention to jobs report and tariff deadline, said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

“Assuming all of that is navigated without a hitch, however, a slow but steady drift to the upside should ensue over the summer,” he said.

Japanese markets had a volatile Tuesday as investors weighed policy uncertainty after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s historic loss in Sunday’s elections. Stocks rallied in the morning, only to flip in the afternoon session.

The country’s government bonds are vulnerable to further selling following the elections, although the immediate reaction Tuesday was damped by a rally in global debt markets. The nation’s 20 and 40 year bonds fell slightly.

“Renewed concerns about fiscal sustainability could trigger near-term volatility in Japanese risk assets, particularly if policy pledges are seen to undermine long-term consolidation efforts,” wrote Christy Tan, an investment strategist at Franklin Templeton Institute, in a note.

Elsewhere, Bank of England officials are mulling whether to set aside plans to create a digital pound for households amid growing skepticism over the project’s benefits, the latest sign of dwindling support for state-backed digital currencies globally.

Separately, the second-quarter earnings season is off to a ripping start, with consumer strength powering resilient corporate profits. Yet after hitting a series of all-time highs, the S&P 500 is trading around 22 times expected 12-month profits. The S&P 500 hasn’t posted a 1% up or down day since late June.

Separately, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent weighed in on Powell saying there should be a review of the decision to renovate parts of the central bank’s headquarters in Washington.

Corporate Highlights:

AstraZeneca Plc plans to invest $50 billion in the US before 2030, becoming the latest European pharma company to ratchet up spending in the country ahead of potential tariffs on imported medicines.

China’s biggest shipping company is set to join the global consortium that’s acquiring Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s overseas ports, and is requesting a powerful role in the group in order to secure Beijing’s blessing for the controversial deal, people familiar with the matter said.

Sanofi plans to acquire biotechnology company Vicebio for a total upfront payment of $1.15 billion, according to a statement.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:52 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.4%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1684

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 147.80 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1732 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3471

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $117,211.26

Ether fell 1.9% to $3,685.85

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.38%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.505%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.30%

Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,385.69 an ounce

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $66.60 a barrel

