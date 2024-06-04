Stocks Dragged Down by Energy as Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks slipped, led by a tumble in energy stocks, while Treasuries steadied after Monday’s rally prompted by signs the US economy is cooling.

BP Plc and TotalEnergies SE dropped at least 2.5% as crude oil prices extended losses, dragging the Stoxx 600 Index down 0.7%. US equity futures edged lower. Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points, following gains in US peers.

Investors are weighing concerns about the health of the US economy against stronger expectations for early Federal Reserve policy easing. US data out Monday showed factory activity shrank at a faster pace as output came close to stagnating and a measure of orders dropped by the most in nearly two years. The 30-year yield held near 4.53%, the lowest level since May 23.

“We still remain long risky assets,” Mohit Kumar, chief strategist for Europe at Jefferies, wrote in a note to clients. “Initially weaker data could be interpreted as good for risky assets as it increases the probability of a Fed cut. At some point weak data should become bad news for risky assets, but we would argue that some point is a few weeks or a couple of months away.”

Later Tuesday, economists expect figures to show a third consecutive monthly drop in job openings, while Friday’s payroll numbers loom as crucial in the search for clues about the outlook for the world’s No. 1 economy and interest rates.

Swap contracts tied to upcoming Fed meetings continue to fully price in a quarter-point rate cut in December, with the odds of a move as soon as September edging up to around 50% and November also given high odds.

In Europe meanwhile, strong economic data and vocal European Central Bank hawks are pushing some analysts and investors to waver in their expectations for rate cuts this year. While most economists still foresee quarterly reductions following an initial move this week, some reckon sticky inflation, rapid wage growth and surprisingly robust euro-zone output will constrain loosening.

The region’s equities are still in line for a boost from rate cuts and an improving corporate earnings outlook, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists led by Beata Manthey. If rates settle at pre-global financial crisis levels — as expected by the bank’s economists — that would be a longer-lasting tailwind for stocks, according to the Citi team.

Asian equities struggled in a mixed session. The spotlight was on India, where the country’s stocks, currency and bonds all dropped as initial ballot counting signaled a narrow victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party.

Corporate Highlights:

GameStop Corp. surged as the Reddit account that drove the meme-stock mania of 2021 posted what appeared to be a $116 million position in the video-game retailer.

Airbus SE is negotiating a major sale of A330neo aircraft to China, with talks gaining momentum since President Xi Jinping visited his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron last month.

JetBlue Airways Corp.’s sales performance for this quarter will be somewhat better than expected as the carrier works to improve operations and capitalize on “healthy overall demand trends.”

Skydance Media plans to offer $23 a share to investors in Paramount Global’s voting stock as part of its plan to merge with the film and TV giant, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square aims to raise $25 billion for a new closed-end fund targeting US retail investors, which would more than double the fee-paying assets the firm manages, according to people with direct knowledge of the plans.

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, a bellwether for global trade, raised its full-year profit forecast, saying the congestion in the Red Sea is having a larger than previously expected impact on the world’s supply lines, which in turn is boosting freight rates.

Key events this week:

US factory orders, JOLTS, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US ISM services, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

China trade, forex reserves, Friday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7% as of 9:41 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0875

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 155.29 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2524 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2775

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $69,066.77

Ether was little changed at $3,771.88

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.38%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.19%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 1.2% to $77.45 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $2,333.71 an ounce

