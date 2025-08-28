Stocks Drift as Focus Turns From Nvidia to Economy: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures struggled for direction after Nvidia Corp.’s sales forecast fell short of lofty expectations, while traders also turned their attention to upcoming data that could shape the outlook for interest rates.

S&P 500 contracts were little changed, signaling the US benchmark will hold near Wednesday’s record high. European stocks fell 0.3%. Nvidia dropped 1.8% in premarket trading, joining Tesla Inc. as the only decliners among Magnificent Seven stocks.

In global debt markets, the yield on 30-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 4.91% as pressure on long-dated debt eased. Longer term bonds in Europe traded mixed, with French notes staging a rebound. The dollar fell 0.3% for a third day of losses.

Investors followed Nvidia’s earnings for insight into the artificial intelligence boom that has driven equity gains in 2025. Although its revenue forecast pointed to a slowdown after two years of surging AI investment, management pushed back against the idea that demand is waning.

“The growth is changing, but you can’t have two years in a row with growth improving” more than 100%, Claudia Panseri, chief investment officer for France at UBS Wealth Management, told Bloomberg TV. “Yesterday’s results are good enough to keep the trend going.”

With Nvidia’s results now mostly wrapping up the earnings season, traders will again shift their focus to next month’s Federal Reserve rate decision. They’re also watching US President Donald Trump’s unfolding battle with the Fed and any efforts to reshape the policy committee.

Initial jobless claims data, along with revised second-quarter gross domestic product figures, are due later Thursday. The GDP report is forecast to show personal consumption picked up to a moderate pace after a sluggish start to 2025.

Friday’s core PCE index — the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — is expected to edge higher, highlighting policymakers’ challenge of taming prices without further straining a softening labor market.

Swaps are currently pricing around an 85% likelihood of a September quarter-point cut, little changed from Wednesday, with at least three more by June next year.

“The market has been complacent in the number of Fed cuts it is pricing,” said Karen Georges, an equity fund manager at Ecofi. “If the job market shows more resilience than expected, investors might have to revise their rate cut expectations down.”

In Japan, a two-year government bond auction Thursday met demand that was weaker than the 12-month average, as investors remain wary of the risk that the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates this year.

Investors in mainland China sold a record HK$20.4 billion ($2.6 billion) worth of Hong Kong-listed stocks on Thursday, a sign the country’s army of investors were returning to their local market amid a breakneck rally.

Corporate News:

Snowflake Inc. rises 14% as the data software company boosted its full-year product revenue outlook and beating analyst estimates. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce topped estimates on strong performance in its domestic retail-banking business, continuing a two-year run of earnings beats. Toronto-Dominion Bank beat estimates on strong performance in its Canadian banking business, a key point of focus for growth in the wake of the firm’s US anti-money-laundering troubles. Pernod Ricard SA expects sales to decline in the beginning of its next financial year, as it continues to grapple with trade friction in China and the US. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has raised its stakes in Mitsubishi Corp. and Mitsui & Co., according to the Japanese trading houses, prompting a jump in shares across the sector. HP Inc. gave a profit outlook for the current quarter that was in line with expectations, but investors remain concerned about the impact of economic uncertainty and higher costs tied to Trump’s trade policies. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. dropped after reporting strong results but narrowly missing analysts’ estimates for sales in the current quarter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:31 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1670 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3519 The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 146.81 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $112,959.58 Ether rose 0.1% to $4,602.31 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.23% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.71% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.73% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,405.08 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from James Hirai and Anand Krishnamoorthy.

