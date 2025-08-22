Stocks Drift With Fed in Focus, Rate Cut Bets Cool: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities traded within a narrow range ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech with traders paring back wagers on an imminent interest-rate cut.

A gauge of Asian shares edged up 0.2% while contracts for the Nasdaq 100 dipped slightly after a report said Nvidia Corp. instructed component suppliers to stop production related to the H20 AI chip. Treasuries inched higher, with yields losing some of their gains from the prior session. The yen steadied after Japan’s July core inflation came in higher than estimates. The Taiwan dollar weakened for a seventh day.

The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight day as stronger US economic data and a more hawkish tone from Fed officials pushed money markets to price a 70% chance of a September rate cut, down from 90% a week ago. Focus now shifts to the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, where Powell speaks Friday at 10 a.m. New York time for clues on the policy outlook.

“Ahead of Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks, markets appear overly hopeful for a dovish shift,” said Rajeev De Mello, chief investment officer at Gama Asset Management. “We expect the Fed to maintain a cautious, data-driven stance.”

Bond investors are heading into the speech largely expecting the Fed will indicate policymakers will start cutting interest rates next month. In recent years, Powell has used the occasion to make market-moving policy news, with investors zeroing in on whether the Fed chair pushes back — or not — on the current pricing for rate cuts.

The central bank has held interest rates steady this year, citing elevated uncertainty over the impact of tariffs on the economy. President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of the Fed, has demanded that Powell and his colleagues lower rates significantly, with some in the administration calling for an outsize half percentage point cut next month.

Fed Bank of Cleveland chief Beth Hammack said she wouldn’t support easing if officials had to decide tomorrow. Other Fed officials speaking Wednesday and Thursday struck a similarly hawkish tone as Cleveland’s Hammack.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he still sees just one rate cut this year as appropriate. Jeffrey Schmid, president of the Kansas City Fed, said inflation risk still outweighs risks to the labor market.

Fed Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said while some recent inflation readings have come in better than expected, he hopes one “dangerous” data point is just a blip.

While data showed an increase in jobless claims — adding to signs of a slowing labor market — the solid factory purchasing managers index made traders trim their bets on rate cuts. A gauge of manufacturing grew at the fastest pace since 2022.

“The Fed is being put in a tough spot, with pressures to cut interest rates as inflation rises and the labor market decelerates — with both of those metrics moving in the opposite direction from the Fed’s dual mandate,” said Bret Kenwell, US investment analyst at eToro.

Markets also need to consider the increasing likelihood that global growth will exceed expectations, bringing with it inflationary pressures that restrict central banks’ ability to cut rates.

“If Powell takes a hawkish tone in his keynote address regarding the labor market, inflation and monetary policy, the equity markets could sustain some modest indigestion,” Phil Orlando, chief market strategist at Federated Hermes wrote in a note.

Meantime, the Justice Department signaled possible plans to investigate Fed Governor Lisa Cook, with a top official encouraging Powell to remove her from the board. Trump’s housing-finance chief, Bill Pulte, has called for a probe over mortgage agreements she allegedly made in 2021.

In commodities, oil dipped slightly Friday after two days of gains. A Trump administration trade official said he expected additional tariffs on India as a result of the country’s Russian crude purchases.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:43 a.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.1% Japan’s Topix rose 0.6% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1608 The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.45 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1872 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6424 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $112,848.23 Ether rose 0.3% to $4,253.3 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.32% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.610% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.31% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $63.34 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

