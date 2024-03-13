Stocks Drift With Wall Street Rally Put on Pause: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks struggled to maintain momentum in the wake of another record-breaking session on Wall Street, as a rally in Europe took a breather despite dovish comments from policymakers. Treasury yields climbed.

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed after the indexes clocked up gains of more than 1% in the wake of an inflation reading that did little to alter traders’ conviction that the Federal Reserve will shift to cutting interest rates this year. Contracts on the rate-sensitive Nasdaq 100 slid along with Treasuries. The 10-year US benchmark yield rose four basis points to 4.19%.

Traders held onto Fed rate cut bets for this year even after US inflation came in higher than expected on Tuesday. Futures are pricing in nearly 70% odds that the central bank will start easing in June and enact at least three quarter-point cuts over the course of 2024. Policymakers next gather March 19-20, where investors will key into the Federal Open Market Committee’s quarterly forecasts for rates, including whether fresh employment and inflation figures have prompted any changes.

“It’s going to be hard for the Fed not to be hawkish in the next meeting as the fight against inflation clearly isn’t won yet,” said Justin Onuekwusi, chief investment officer at wealth manager St. James’s Place. “That print does make you sit up and be alert of the risk inflation remain stubbornly high and that has massive feed-across right across portfolios. Markets may be underestimating impact of sticky inflation as they are still aggressively pricing a June rate cut.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 index erased modest gains to trade little changed.

The European Central Bank is also poised to start rate cuts soon, with Governing Council member Martins Kazaks saying on Wednesday reductions could come “within the next few meetings.” Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said borrowing costs may be cut in the spring, with June more likely than April for a first move.

In the premarket, Nvidia Corp. shares gained, suggesting the chipmaker can extend the previous session’s rally. Tesla Inc. slipped after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to underweight from equal-weight. Dollar Tree Inc. slumped after reporting fourth-quarter sales and profit that missed Wall Street’s expectations. The retailer also announced plans to close about 600 Family Dollar stores in the first half of the fiscal year.

Adidas AG dropped after sticking with its underwhelming earnings forecast for this year as it works through high inventories of unsold sneakers and apparel in North America, disappointing investors anticipating an improved outlook. The German company still expects to post operating profit of €500 million ($546 million) in 2024, below the €856 million average of analyst estimates, it said Wednesday.

In other markets, oil advanced after four days of losses as an industry report pointed to shrinking US crude stockpiles, offsetting wavering OPEC cuts. Gold held a decline that snapped a record-breaking run of gains after the hotter-than-expected US inflation print.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras speaks, Wednesday

US PPI, retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

Japan’s largest union federation announces results of annual wage negotiations, just ahead of Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Bank of England issues inflation survey, Friday

US industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:30 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0938

The British pound was little changed at $1.2796

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 147.99 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.8% to $73,022.45

Ether rose 2.1% to $4,035.25

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.19%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.35%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.02%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $78.91 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,163.61 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu and Jan-Patrick Barnert.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.