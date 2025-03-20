Stocks Drop as Fed’s Inflation Assurances Wear Off: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures fell, ceding earlier gains, as doubts crept in about the Federal Reserve’s ability to significantly cut interest rates this year in the face of potentially inflationary trade tariffs.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 dropped at least 0.8%, a day after Wall Street rallied on the Fed’s signal that it still sees room to ease policy and views high price growth as transitory. Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark fell 1%, ending a four-day winning streak.

Subscribe to the Bloomberg Daybreak podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.​​​​​​

US markets have steadied somewhat from a bruising four-week stretch in which the S&P 500 slid into a correction. Yet concerns remain that President Donald Trump will continue hiking trade tariffs, hitting economic growth and fueling inflation. Sentiment was pressured by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who said Thursday that US tariffs have raised uncertainty over the economic outlook.

“The fact that the Fed Chair didn’t play to recessionary fear helped sentiment, but I am a bit bothered by his characterization of the impact of tariffs on inflation as one-off,” Wei Li, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock International Ltd., said on Bloomberg Television.

Traders pricing as many as three Fed cuts this year could end up disappointed, Li said, adding that “markets are still expecting the Fed to be able to come to the rescue of the economy if the economy slows down but the growth-inflation trade-off is becoming very tough indeed.”

Meanwhile, bond investors seized on the fact that the central bank dialed back its growth forecasts for this year, with rate-setters still penciling in a half percentage point of rate cuts this year. Ten-year Treasury yields slipped about three basis points and gold rose to new record highs.

In currencies, Bloomberg’s dollar index rose about 0.4%, extending gains for a second day, while the euro retreated further from five-month highs hit recently in response to Germany’s plan to boost spending.

The pound slipped about 0.5%, having risen earlier this week to the highest since November. The Bank of England is expected to leave its benchmark rate unchanged later in the day, with the latest data showing showed that UK wage growth held at its highest level in nine months and employment rose.

A selloff in Turkish markets abated slightly as authorities announced steps to curb volatility following the detention of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival. The lira stabilized after losses of as much as 10% against the dollar on Wednesday forced the central bank to step to its defence.

On commodities, copper prices climbed above $10,000 a ton amid the threat of higher tariffs.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.7% as of 6:20 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.9%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.6% to $1.0834

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.2938

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 148.49 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $85,029.64

Ether fell 2.8% to $1,978.18

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.21%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.77%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.58%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,032.11 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Chiranjivi Chakraborty and Margaryta Kirakosian.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.