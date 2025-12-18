Stocks Drop in Asia as Investors Retreat From Tech: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks fell, following losses in US equities, as investors sold tech shares amid concern valuations have become excessive. Oil trimmed gains after US President Donald Trump avoided adding to geopolitical angst in a televised speech.

MSCI’s regional equity benchmark dropped 0.4%, with key gauges in South Korea and Japan both dropping around 1%. That was after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slipped 1.9% in New York with Nvidia Corp. sliding 3.8% to the lowest since September. The S&P 500 declined 1.2%, breaching its 50-day moving average.

Gold held near a record high after jumping Wednesday as investors sought alternatives to government bonds and key currencies. US stock futures edged higher after Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of computer memory chips, gave an upbeat forecast late Wednesday. Shorter-maturity Treasuries gained.

The selloff in tech is a further sign investors are questioning whether companies at the vanguard of the artificial-intelligence boom can keep justifying their expensive valuations and ambitious spending. Concerns over the cost and viability of data-center expansion, such as Oracle Corp.’s financing plans in Michigan, fueled broader unease about the sector’s outlook.

“Investors still see limited disclosure of AI-driven revenues, profits or cash flows,” said Frank Thormann, a fund manager at Schroders Investment Management. “The result is a growing concern that AI may not be delivering returns commensurate with the enthusiasm.”

AI-related companies saw some of the biggest losses in Japan, with Lasertec Corp., Advantest Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp. all dropping at least 3%. Oracle shares tumbled more than 5% in New York after the Financial Times reported Blue Owl Capital Inc. wouldn’t back a $10 billion deal for a data center in Michigan.

The tech selloff combined with dovish comments from a Federal Reserve official helped boost two- and five-year Treasuries. The yield on the US two-year note, considered a key haven asset, dropped two basis points to 3.47%.

The yen edged higher against the dollar with the Bank of Japan expected to raise interest rates Friday to the highest level in three decades. Bloomberg’s dollar index was little changed.

Global oil benchmark Brent pared an earlier advance after Trump refrained from mentioning recent developments in Venezuela during a television address from the White House. Washington imposed a blockade on sanctioned tankers from the South American country this week, with Trump accusing Caracas of taking away US “energy rights.”

Gold steadied in Asia after climbing 0.8% on Wednesday as investors tracked mounting tensions in Venezuela and waited for US inflation data. Bullion has jumped nearly two-thirds this year and is on track for its best annual performance since 1979. Platinum extended a breakneck rally, surging as much as 4%.

The recent volatility that has spread across a number of asset classes suggests traders may be in for a busy holiday season, when thin liquidity can exacerbate market moves.

A clearer narrative has emerged in recent weeks: the mega-cap technology stocks that have powered this bull run may be losing their ability to carry the market on their own, according to Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com.

“Confidence in the sector is being challenged, particularly over whether stretched valuations and heavy spending on artificial intelligence can still be justified,” he said.

Among key events for financial markets Thursday are the release of US inflation data for November, along with monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank of England.

The ECB is forecast to keep interest rates unchanged for a fourth meeting with new economic projections likely to point to solid growth and policymakers confident inflation won’t stray excessively from their target. The BOE is expected to deliver a pre-Christmas rate cut as concerns shift toward the struggling economy and jobs market.

Apple Inc. is making changes to its iOS software in Japan to comply with a new local law aimed at fostering competition, part of broader efforts by the iPhone maker to adapt to regulations around the world. Woodside Energy Ltd. said its Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill has resigned to become the CEO of BP Plc. Ford Motor Co. canceled a 9.6 trillion won ($6.5 billion) battery agreement with LG Energy Solution Ltd. after the US automaker rolled back its electric vehicle ambitions. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s chief executive said he expects to achieve a key profit milestone ahead of time and make the most of the bank’s alliance with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Some of the main moves in markets:

