Stocks Drop With Bonds on Bets Warsh Will Lead Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell with US Treasuries as Donald Trump’s administration prepared for the president to nominate Kevin Warsh to be the next Federal Reserve chair, a choice viewed as more hawkish than other contenders.

Gold slid 2.8% and the dollar gained as a person familiar with the matter said Warsh, one of the four finalists on Trump’s shortlist to be the next central bank leader, visited the White House on Thursday. Still, the selection isn’t final until the president makes an announcement, said a number of people, who requested anonymity to discuss matters not yet public. Earlier, Trump said he plans to reveal his pick Friday morning.

MSCI’s Asian share benchmark dropped 0.7%, and equity-index futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Treasury 10-year yields climbed four basis points and Bitcoin led a selloff in cryptocurrencies.

The market moves suggest traders are increasingly pricing in Warsh as the next Fed chief by scaling back their expectations for policy easing. Tighter monetary conditions would likely rein in growth expectations, cooling the stock market, while higher interest rates would weigh on bonds and support the dollar.

“If Warsh is the nominee for the next Fed chair, markets may need to rein in expectations,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “Warsh is probably more hawkish compared to the other shortlisted candidates which may dampen expectations for further rate cuts.”

The announcement expected Friday will end months of speculation over who will lead the central bank, after Trump and his administration repeatedly criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates. Powell’s term as Fed chair ends in May.

Trump was earlier said to be considering four candidates on his shortlist: National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, Warsh and BlackRock Inc. executive Rick Rieder. The president teased his impending announcement without giving the name away, saying the choice wouldn’t be too surprising and will be someone known to “everyone” in the financial world.

“A lot of people think this is somebody that could’ve been there a few years ago,” Trump said.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

Any assessment of a potential Kevin Warsh–led Federal Reserve starts in the past, but it bodes well for US markets that have faced an increase in risk premiums. A Warsh appointment would not imply a shift in currency policy per se, given that responsibility lies with the Treasury, but it would materially improve perceptions of Fed independence, trimming fears of political pliancy or inflation rationalization and providing a welcome tailwind for the dollar.

— Brendan Fagan – Markets Live strategist. Click here for full analysis.

Questions will now rise around Warsh’s policy direction. Once known to be more on the hawkish side, he now faces pressure from Trump’s push for lower rates. In recent months, Warsh has aligned himself with the president by arguing publicly for lower borrowing costs, going against his longstanding reputation as an inflation hawk.

“We would argue that Warsh’s actual monetary policy intentions are hard to pin down in this unique political environment,” said Homin Lee, a senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier in Singapore. “We would caution against extrapolating his past hawkish comments too much although they do suggest some maverick streaks.”

Betting odds had been increasingly favoring Warsh, seen as a more hawkish contender, with Polymarket showing his chance of becoming the next Fed chair rising above 80% on Friday, as support faded for Rieder.

Trump has openly sought to shape the Fed’s rate policy through his appointments in an effort to find someone broadly acceptable to markets who’ll also share his inclination to cut rates further and faster.

“Whatever he may say now, Warsh has a long hawkish history that markets have not forgotten, so the dollar and yields are higher,” said Sean Callow, a senior analyst at ITC Markets in Sydney.

Elsewhere, Trump and Senate Democrats have reached a tentative deal to avert a disruptive US government shutdown as the White House continues to negotiate with Democrats on placing new limits on immigration raids that have provoked a national outcry.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple’s revenue in the holiday quarter trounced Wall Street estimates, driven by strong demand for the new iPhone 17, growth in services and a rebound in China. Microsoft Corp. shares got caught up in a selloff Thursday that wiped out $357 billion in value, second-largest for a single session in stock market history. Amazon.com Inc. is in talks to invest as much as $50 billion in OpenAI and to expand the AI startup’s existing deal for computing power. SpaceX is considering a potential merger with Tesla Inc., as well as an alternative combination with artificial intelligence firm xAI, according to people familiar with the matter. US law enforcement has been investigating allegations by former Meta Platforms Inc. contractors that Meta personnel can access WhatsApp messages. Panama’s top court has ruled that the contract granted to Li Ka-shing’s CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. to operate two ports near the Panama Canal is unconstitutional. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 2:44 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.7% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.8% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.6% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1918 The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 154.05 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9478 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $83,000.88 Ether fell 2.3% to $2,749.29 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.27% Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.235% Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.81% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $64.63 a barrel Spot gold fell 2.6% to $5,233.38 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

