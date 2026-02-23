Stocks Drop With Dollar on Fresh Trade Uncertainty: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures fell and the dollar edged lower as the latest uncertainty over American trade policy clouded sentiment.

S&P 500 futures dropped 0.3%, with investors assessing the possible fallout from a new 15% global tariff after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s emergency levies. The Swiss franc led gains among major currencies against the dollar. Gold headed for the highest level this month. Bitcoin briefly slid below $65,000.

Tariff questions are adding another dimension to markets already unsettled by concerns over artificial intelligence disruption and brewing Middle East tensions. Monday’s retreat points to an uneasy start to a busy week, with Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday and Nvidia Corp.’s earnings the following day likely to serve as major catalysts.

“Markets quickly realized that the ruling might not change much in the near term and will rather increase uncertainties,” said Stephan Kemper, chief investment strategist at BNP Paribas Wealth Management. “Donald Trump is not known to avoid a fight or give up easily.”

European stocks were little changed. Nasdaq 100 contracts dropped 0.4%. Tech stocks led gains in Asia amid hopes the tariff ruling will be particularly beneficial for two of the region’s biggest economies — China and India. Treasuries traded flat, with the 10-year yield at 4.08%.

Monday’s moves reinforce this year’s pattern of US stocks lagging global peers, with unexpected policy decisions pushing investors toward alternatives. Fresh uncertainty over long-term trade policy and its potential impact on earnings at already elevated valuations is likely to add further pressure on US equities.

Investors are now trying to gauge how the 15% global tariff will affect countries with existing trade deals and whether the new levies can withstand legal scrutiny. Senior officials, including US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, signaled over the weekend that the court decision wouldn’t unravel agreements already negotiated.

“Tomorrow’s State of the Union will likely define how far Trump wants to go with the tariff rhetoric,” said Andrea Gabellone, head of global equities at KBC Securities. “Personally, I see it as a positive for risky assets, but the question is whether other market participants are willing to withstand the certain ‘volatile’ tariff news flow coming up.”

“Global trade uncertainty is back as an issue for investors and that’s bad news for US assets. The dollar’s slide has the potential to extend, and the S&P 500’s underperformance relative to peers will become more entrenched as investors price in the impact.”

—Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Asia Team Leader. Click here for the full analysis.

Corporate Highlights:

Chairman Chey Tae-won of SK Hynix Inc.’s parent SK Group pledged to grow production of AI memory chips to meet a surge in demand from the global data center buildout. Enel SpA plans to deepen its commitments in the US and Europe over the next three years, with a fresh wave of investments in renewable energy projects such as wind power and battery storage. Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 9:23 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1806 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 154.74 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.8857 per dollar The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3508 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.8% to $65,718.6 Ether fell 3.4% to $1,882.91 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.08% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.74% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.34% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.8% to $71.22 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $5,147.25 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

