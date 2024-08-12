Stocks Edge Higher at Start of Week of Big Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks posted modest gains as traders prepared for a week packed with US data that will shed light on the health of the world’s largest economy and the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rates.

Most European equity sectors traded in the green as the Stoxx 600 index eked out a fifth day of advances. A gauge of Asian stocks was off its highs for the session, while US futures were steady. BT Group Plc rallied more than 7% in London after Bharti Global agreed to buy a stake of about 24.5% in the UK carrier.

There was some relief from the volatility that ripped through markets last week, fueled by concerns the Fed is waiting too long to cut interest rates. The Cboe Volatility Index — Wall Street’s fear gauge — has retreated from its highest levels since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The skies are not fully clear yet, but there are several reasons that suggest to us that some relatively calmer seas are ahead of us,” analysts at Nomura Holdings Inc. said in a note, citing a lessening of fears about a US recession and lower chances of a very hawkish Bank of Japan as among the grounds for optimism.

There’s no certainty the relative calm will continue, with Wednesday’s US inflation data the key volatility event for the week. According to Citigroup Inc., traders are positioning for the S&P 500 to move 1.2% in either direction when the consumer price index report is released.

Meanwhile, while bond markets have moved to price in a Fed that is “behind the curve,” the risk isn’t “priced into current equity multiples,” according to Morgan Stanley strategists. The team led by Michael Wilson says economic growth is the primary concern for investors, rather than inflation and rates.

“Markets are looking for better growth or more policy support to get excited again,” the team wrote in a note. “We don’t see confirming evidence in either direction near term, leaving the index to trade in a tight range for now.”

In currencies, the yen dropped the most against the dollar among major peers Monday. The yen surged last week as traders slashed bearish bets following the BOJ’s rate hike, forcing a negative feedback loop as investors dumped carry trades that ricocheted across global markets. Treasury yields ticked higher.

The US consumer price index is expected to have risen 0.2% from June for both the headline figure and the so-called core gauge that excludes food and energy. The modest moves, however, may not be enough to derail the Fed from a widely anticipated interest-rate cut next month.

At the weekend, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said she still sees upside risks for inflation and continued strength in the labor market, signaling she may not be ready to support an interest-rate decrease when US central bankers next meet in September. Money markets have fully priced a rate cut in September and about 100 basis points of easing for the year, according to swaps data compiled by Bloomberg.

In commodities, oil rose Monday, extending a 4.5% gain last week. Some top US oil refiners are throttling back operations at their facilities this quarter, adding to concerns that a global glut of crude is forming. Gold edged higher.

Some key events this week:

India CPI, industrial production, Monday

Australia consumer confidence, Tuesday

Japan PPI, Tuesday

South Africa unemployment, Tuesday

UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

Home Depot earnings, Tuesday

US PPI, Tuesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Tuesday

Eurozone GDP, industrial production, Wednesday

New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

South Korea jobless rate, Wednesday

Poland CPI, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

US CPI, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

Japan GDP, industrial production, Thursday

Philippines rate decision, Thursday

China home prices, retail sales, industrial production, Thursday

Norway rate decision, Thursday

UK industrial production, GDP, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, retail sales, industrial production, Thursday

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speak, Thursday

Alibaba Group, Walmart earnings, Thursday

Hong Kong jobless rate, GDP, Friday

Taiwan GDP, Friday

US housing starts, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:40 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0921

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 147.26 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1825 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2765

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $58,816.01

Ether rose 0.7% to $2,575.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.95%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.24%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.94%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $80.09 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,440.35 an ounce

