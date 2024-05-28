Stocks Edge Higher With Focus on Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks edged higher as markets reopened in Europe and the US with traders looking to inflation prints and central bank speakers for hints on the timing of interest-rate cuts.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 was little changed at the open, on track for a 3.5% gain in May, while contracts on US shares climbed. The 10-year Treasury yield and the dollar were steady. Brent crude was also flat after two days of gains even as tensions in the Middle East ratcheted higher following the death of an Egyptian soldier during a clash with Israeli troops.

The European Central Bank is set to release its April CPI expectations later in the day and the Federal Reserve’s favorite measure of underlying inflation is seen showing modest relief when it lands on Friday. The ECB’s Klaas Knot speaks Tuesday, with Lisa Cook and Neel Kashkari among Fed speakers due this week.

“We are very much on the inflation data watch for now,” said Marija Veitmane, senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets. “Stocks and risk will continue to be supported, but I don’t see change of leadership nor a broadening of the performance. Large-cap growth stocks will be leading.”

As traders return from the long weekend they’ll also be alert for problems connected with the switch to “T+1” rule — whereby US equities will settle in one day rather than two. There are worries about potential teething issues, including that international investors may struggle to source dollars on time, global funds will move at different speeds to their assets, and everyone will have less time to fix errors.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell as traders monitored transfers by wallets belonging to the failed Mt. Gox exchange, whose administrators have been stepping up efforts to return a $9 billion hoard of the largest digital asset to creditors.

Some key events this week:

IMF holds discussions with Ukrainian authorities to review economic policies as the country seeks to unlock next tranche of $2.2 billion in aid, Monday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks at BOJ event in Tokyo; Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot address Barclays-CEPR International Monetary Policy forum, Tuesday

South African election, the most significant since the end of apartheid, Wednesday

Fed releases Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday

South Africa rate decision, US initial jobless claims, GDP, wholesale inventories, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks at the Economic Club of New York, Thursday

GDP data published for Canada, euro zone, Turkey, Friday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:19 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0873

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.86 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2622 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2771

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.6% to $67,795.41

Ether fell 1.1% to $3,846.89

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.45%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.23%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,344.53 an ounce

