Stocks Edge Lower Before CPI, Tech Selloff Eases: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks ticked lower as traders turned their attention to key US inflation data and a selloff fueled by artificial-intelligence concerns lost steam.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.4% as the biggest tech stocks traded mixed. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index dipped 0.4%. Treasuries pared some of Thursday’s gains, with the benchmark 10-year yield climbing two basis points to 4.11%. Gold and silver recovered from their plunge.

The sharp swings this week have highlighted how quickly shifts in sentiment around AI can reverberate far beyond the technology sector. The so-called AI scare trade has seen knee-jerk selloffs in sectors from logistics to software providers amid fear the technology will hurt their businesses.

Meanwhile, investors will be watching Friday’s January inflation print to see if it reinforces strong jobs numbers earlier in the week, which prompted traders to curb bets on interest-rate cuts by the Fed. The median forecast predicts a year-over-year increase of 2.5% for the core consumer price index.

“What could help the market is if inflation comes in softer than expected,” said Joachim Klement, head of strategy at Panmure Liberum. “The strong labor market data earlier this week has reduced hopes for rate cuts by the Fed, yet if inflation continues to cool off, we think the Fed might be willing to add more rate cuts in the mix.”

AI Sea Change

The worries over AI-fueled disruption underscore a sea change in market sentiment. Enthusiasm for the technology drove the lion’s share of stock market gains over the last few years.

That’s been replaced by concerns that the newest tools released by Google, closely held AI developer Anthropic and a slew of lesser-known startups are already good enough to threaten a wide array of companies, many far outside the umbrella of technology.

Thursday’s losses erased the year-to-date gains for the S&P 500, which is now down 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 Index has lost 2.2% year-to-date. In comparison, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index is up about 13% this year, building on gains in each of the past three years.

Chinese shares dropped as investors trimmed risks before the Lunar New Year holidays on the mainland and in Hong Kong.

Corporate Highlights:

L’Oréal SA shares fell after the French beauty group posted disappointing sales growth in the fourth quarter, held back by its luxury division and weakness in the region that includes China. Capgemini shares rose after its CEO Aiman Ezzat said the French IT company is “clearly pivoting” to facilitate artificial intelligence adoption, which will fuel sales this year. Clear Street Group Inc., a Wall Street broker built on cloud computing technology, has postponed its US initial public offering after cutting the target by nearly two-thirds. OpenAI is releasing its first artificial intelligence model that runs on chips from semiconductor startup Cerebras Systems Inc., part of a push by the ChatGPT maker to broaden the pool of chipmakers it works with beyond Nvidia Corp. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 6:26 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4% The MSCI World Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1857 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3608 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 153.43 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $66,880.05 Ether rose 1.6% to $1,953.13 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.11% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.77% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.45% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $63.01 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,938.11 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Robin Paxton and Anand Krishnamoorthy.

