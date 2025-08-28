Stocks Edge Up as Data Show US Economic Strength: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street trading was fairly quiet, with stocks set to hold at all-time highs as data showed economic resilience before a key inflation report. Bonds were mixed. The dollar fell.

Just 24 hours ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge, data showed the US economy expanded in the second quarter at a slightly faster pace than initially estimated on a pickup in business investment and an outsize boost from trade.

S&P 500 futures edged up, with Nvidia Corp. moving away from session lows as analysts lifted their targets despite an uninspiring forecast. Short-dated Treasuries underperformed. The 10-year yield was little changed.

A key US inflation gauge probably ticked higher, with a report Friday forecast to show the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 2.9% in July from a year ago. That would be fastest annual pace in five months.

Separate data Thursday showed US initial jobless claims edged down last week, suggesting employers are holding onto current workers amid economic uncertainty.

Investors continue to monitor comments from Fed officials to gauge their appetite for a September rate cut, with Governor Christopher Waller due to speak later Thursday.

Corporate Highlights:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. reported strong results, but narrowly missed analysts’ estimates for sales in the current quarter, suggesting that the cybersecurity company remains in recovery mode after triggering a global computer outage last year. HP Inc. gave a profit outlook for the current quarter that was in line with expectations, but investors remain concerned about the impact of economic uncertainty and higher costs tied to President Donald Trump’s trade policies. Snowflake Inc. gave a strong outlook that overcame anxiety that software vendors will be hurt as the economy slows and new artificial intelligence companies take away business. Best Buy Co. warned that tariffs continue to weigh on its business ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season, taking the shine off a quarter in which the electronics retailer boosted sales for the first time in more than three years. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s profit missed expectations for the first time since 2020, underscoring the turnaround challenge for its new chief executive officer. Victoria’s Secret & Co. raised its outlook after strong quarterly sales signaled new Chief Executive Officer Hillary Super’s turnaround plan is taking hold. Dollar General Corp. reported stronger-than-expected sales and raised its forecast, adding to signals that US shoppers are still willing to spend on items they see as good value. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. raised its full-year outlook, a welcome sign of strong consumer demand as the retailer prepares to acquire sneaker chain Foot Locker Inc. Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce topped estimates as both banks reported strong performance in their domestic-banking units and lower-than-expected loan-loss provisions. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:05 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1669 The British pound was little changed at $1.3505 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.10 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $113,216.39 Ether rose 0.2% to $4,605.2 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.23% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.71% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.72% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.64% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $63.99 a barrel Spot gold was little changed ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.