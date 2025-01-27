Stocks Engulfed in AI Drama as Nvidia Tumbles 17%: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street had a rough start to the week on concern that a cheap artificial intelligence-model from Chinese startup DeepSeek could make valuations of the technology that has powered the bull market tough to justify.

From New York to London and Tokyo, equities got hammered. The S&P 500 dropped 1.7% and the Nasdaq 100 slipped 3.2%. A closely watched gauge of chipmakers plunged 9.5% — the most since March 2020. Nvidia Corp., the poster child of the AI frenzy, sank 17% in the biggest market-cap loss for a single stock in market history. With big tech getting crushed, US stocks were set for their worst day since the last Federal Reserve decision that roiled trading.

In a rush for safety, defensive industries like consumer staples and health care were bid. Treasuries rallied, driving yields to the lowest levels this year. Haven currencies including the yen and the Swiss franc climbed. The crypto world came under pressure.

“What was shaping up to be a big week in the markets got even bigger with the disruption in the AI space,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “That could make this week’s megacap tech earnings even more critical to market sentiment.”

Monday’s plunge drove new fissures into a market narrative that prevailed since the re-election of Donald Trump in November, the America-first, tech-fueled uber bullishness that saw a clear upward path for risky assets spurred by deregulation, tax cuts and even government sponsorship of AI investment. Treasury yields slid sharply as haven-seeking investors laid aside concern – for today, anyway – that the new president’s policies will stoke inflation.

The severity of the selloff in US assets was proportionate to the weightings of AI-enabled firms in the biggest stock indexes. Even after a recent paring to curb their influence the cohort of Nvidia, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. account for about 40% of the Nasdaq 100. It’s roughly 30% in the S&P 500, leaving both gauges significantly exposed to concerted drops in those names.

“The sudden, adverse market reaction to DeepSeek indicates that some of the key assumptions that have been driving the AI trade, and hence major indices, are getting reassessed today,” said Steve Sosnick at Interactive Brokers. “I believe that part of the today’s sudden adverse market reaction was a direct result of a wave of complacency that overtook the equity market

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps slid 3.2%. The Russell 2000 slipped 1.3%. Wall Street’s “fear gauge” — the VIX — soared the most since mid-December to almost 20.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 4.53%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%. Bitcoin fell 3.9% to $100,537.23.

“I’m hoping this moment encourages everyone to look beyond tech stocks,” said Callie Cox at Ritholtz Wealth Management. “Not because the AI story is doomed, but because there are so many opportunities in unloved sectors that have been ignored for so long. The guts of the market’s foundation are still good, so it’s likely that the dip will be bought here.”

At G Squared Private Wealth, Victoria Greene says that while she’s “not convinced the bubble has burst,” one would be “silly” not to evaluate the potential risks.

“We are looking carefully at how the market progresses from here and if action needs to be taken to protect and shift portfolio allocations,” she noted. “We are not panickers, so tend to be buyers of big dislocations that are happening in tech, energy, and infrastructure today.”

Paul Marino at Themes ETFs, says he likes the fact that people are skeptical.

“Anything that goes straight up to the sky parabolic, that’s when I get worried as a long-term investor,” he said.

The next leg lower for the biggest US tech stocks may come from the retail crowd, according to Tony Pasquariello at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“Tactically speaking, I suspect the next few days bring a hurried reduction of length by the retail community,” Pasquariello wrote in a note to clients Monday, adding that hedge funds have been aggressively reducing exposure for months, so this is really about the response of households.

However, he’s a true believer in the structural supremacy of US tech companies, which “arguably have only more incentive to spend.”

“We don’t know whether this is the ‘Sputnik Moment’ for stocks, but this is certainly a wake up call that we are not the only game in town,” said Paul Nolte at Murphy & Sylvest Wealth Management. “To put these very high valuations in the stocks thinking they have cornered the market is a huge mistake and that is being re-rated.”

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co., the idea that DeepSeek’s latest AI model is much more cost effective, and runs on much less-advanced chips, is raising some serious questions about what kind of earnings can be drawn from the AI phenomenon.

“If these companies look like they’re going to have a tough time maintaining their earnings growth (chip stocks) or a tough time reaching their earnings growth goals (the “picks and shovels” companies), it’s going to create some serious headwinds for today’s expensive stock market, he noted.

In fact, the slide in tech came at a time when the Nasdaq 100 is trading at 27 times estimated forward earnings, which is significantly above its 10-year average of 22. Nvidia, which has led the way on AI technology, has a valuation multiple of 32.

All focus will be on earnings announcements from the likes of Microsoft and Apple this week to restore confidence in the so-called Magnificent Seven group of companies.

Investors are heading into yet another pivotal Big Tech earnings cycle with the companies’ shares near record highs and valuations stretched. A key distinction this time: The group’s profit growth is projected to come in at the slowest pace in almost two years.

“This should be a fairly good earnings season, but the bar has been raised and they may not be able to live up to high expectations,” said Dan Taylor, chief investment officer at Man Numeric. “It will be very difficult for the group to perform the way it did last year, especially as valuations have increased.”

“We think big tech can keep delivering on earnings, but misses could revive concerns that big capital spending on AI won’t pay off – one of three triggers to dial down our pro-risk view,” BlackRock Investment Institute strategists including Jean Boivin and Wei Li.

Metrics like capex-to-sales ratios and free cash flows suggest that, for now, megacap tech firms are not overextended, they said. Overinvestment should be assessed in aggregate, in our view, given AI’s potential to unlock new revenue streams across the economy, they concluded.

What exactly is DeepSeek?

DeepSeek was founded in 2023 by Liang Wenfeng, the chief of AI-driven quant hedge fund High-Flyer. The company develops AI models that are open-source, meaning the developer community at large can inspect and improve the software. Its mobile app surged to the top of the iPhone download charts in the US after its release in early January.

The app distinguishes itself from other chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT by articulating its reasoning before delivering a response to a prompt. The company claims its R1 release offers performance on par with OpenAI’s latest and has granted license for individuals interested in developing chatbots using the technology to build on it.

Corporate Highlights:

UBS Group AG has begun a wave of job cuts in its home market Switzerland, with hundreds of employees receiving notice in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.

Estée Lauder Cos is reviewing its portfolio of beauty brands, people with knowledge of the matter said, as the cosmetics company transitions to new leadership and looks to boost its share price.

AT&T Inc. posted fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street projections, including better-than-expected increases in mobile-phone customers and fiber-based internet subscribers, driven by seasonal promotions and bundled product offerings.

Activist investor Ancora Holdings Group has nominated nine candidates for United States Steel Corp.’s board and is pushing for the company to abandon a takeover by Nippon Steel Corp.

SoFi Technologies Inc., a fintech lender, published a forecast for profit that missed analysts’ estimates.

MicroStrategy Inc. bought Bitcoin for a 12th consecutive week and unveiled details for the sale of perpetual preferred stock to help finance additional purchases of the cryptocurrency.

Key events this week:

US consumer confidence, durable goods, Tuesday

Fed rate decision followed by news conference by Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, ASML earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, consumer confidence, unemployment, GDP, Thursday

US GDP, jobless claims, Thursday

Apple, Deutsche Bank, Thursday

ECB rate decision followed by news conference by President Christine Lagarde, Thursday

US personal income & spending, PCE inflation, employment cost index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.7% as of 3:32 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The MSCI World Index fell 1.4%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 3.2%

Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 9.5%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0490

The British pound was little changed at $1.2489

The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 154.66 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.9% to $100,537.23

Ether fell 5.6% to $3,111.9

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 4.53%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.59%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.1% to $73.12 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.1% to $2,740.43 an ounce

