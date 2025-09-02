Stocks Engulfed in Tech Swoon as Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street kicked off September on a sour note, with stocks joining a slide in bonds amid heavy corporate-debt sales and developed-world budget worries. The dollar rose. Gold hit a record high.

A traditionally weak season for equities started at a time when anxiety had already been brewing about lofty valuations, particularly in the group of big techs. The S&P 500 lost 1.4%. All megacaps fell, with Nvidia Corp. seeing its longest retreat since March.

Things weren’t that much easier in the bond market, where 30-year US yields approached 5%. Aside from a slew of corporate sales, there’s been renewed concern about longer-dated global debt after years of issuance exacerbated budget deficits.

“Well, it looks like the month of September is going to get off to a rocky start, so all of us who have been worrying about the upcoming seasonally rough time for the stock market are looking prescient,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak.

UK markets suffered a fresh selloff, with long-term yields hitting the highest since 1998. France is in an acute political crisis that has also rattled the bond market, with Prime Minister Francois Bayrou seeking support for a Sept. 8 confidence vote. Japan’s 30-year bond sale later this week will be closely watched.

Merck & Co. is selling investment-grade bonds Tuesday to help fund its acquisition of fellow drugmaker Verona Pharma Plc, as more than two dozen firms kick off a seasonally busy period for US corporate debt markets.

Focus this week is on key labor market data for clues on economic growth and the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. US factory activity shrank in August for a sixth straight month, driven by a pullback in production that shows manufacturing remains bogged down.

Swap markets are currently pricing in more than 20 basis points of Fed easing in September, with a bit more than two quarter-point reductions priced by the end of 2025.

Despite the potential for volatility and short-term pullbacks in September, UBS’s Chief Investment Office believes investors who are under-allocated to equities should consider phasing in and using market dips to add equity exposure.

The firm expects the S&P 500 to reach 6,800 by end-June 2026, supported by earnings momentum, Fed rate cuts, intact long-term artificial-intelligence trend and positive returns following September and record highs.

“We recommend that investors who are under-allocated to equities consider phasing in and using market dips to add exposure to preferred areas,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Alongside AI, power and resources, and longevity, we favor US technology, health care, utilities, and financials.”

US stocks will continue rallying after four months of gains as Fed interest rate cuts coincide with robust corporate earnings, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson.

“We push back on the idea that rate cuts are already priced,” Wilson wrote in a note. “We’re respectful of the upcoming weak seasonal window, but remain buyers of dips should they come.”

Of course, there are fundamental reasons for the S&P 500’s rally. The economy has stayed relatively resilient in the face of Trump’s tariffs, while Corporate America’s profit growth remains strong.

But here’s the circular problem: As the S&P 500 climbs higher, investors become increasingly concerned that it is overvalued. The index trades at 22 times analysts’ average earnings forecast for the next 12 months. Since 1990, the market was only more expensive at the height of dot-com bubble and the technology euphoria coming out of the depths of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

The S&P 500 closed out August near an all-time high, defying a narrative that, just weeks ago, may have appeared less favorable, according Invesco Global Market Strategy Office. What drove the resilience? US economic growth remained firm, and expectations by many have been rising that the Fed will cut rates at its next meeting.

“As we head into September and October, we’ll likely hear echoes of the same concerns, including seasonality, policy risks, and valuations,” Invesco said. “But we see little evidence that the cycle is ending. Macro data and market signals continue to suggest otherwise.”

Corporate Highlights:

The US has revoked Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s authorization to freely ship essential gear to its main Chinese chipmaking base, potentially curtailing its production capabilities at that older-generation facility. Deliveries from Tesla Inc.’s Shanghai factory extended their slump in August as new products launched by Chinese rivals win over customers and global trade uncertainties persist. Tesla Inc.’s long-awaited entry into India has delivered underwhelming results so far, with tepid bookings fueling fresh doubts about the company’s global growth outlook. The European Union paused its immediate plans to punish Alphabet Inc.’s Google for abusing its dominance over advertising technology amid fears that US President Donald Trump could hit back by derailing a transatlantic trade deal. Kraft Heinz Co. said it plans to split into two separate companies, undoing a mega-deal ushered in a decade ago that turned the maker of Kraft Mac & Cheese into one of the largest packaged food sellers in the world. Air Lease Corp., the aviation finance firm built by industry pioneer Steven Udvar-Házy, agreed to a $7.4 billion sale to a group led by Sumitomo Corp., adding to consolidation in an industry that plays an increasingly important role in aircraft purchases. Klarna Group Plc and some of its shareholders are seeking to raise as much as $1.27 billion as the financial-technology company revives a New York initial public offering that was delayed earlier this year amid market volatility. Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a stake of about $4 billion in PepsiCo Inc. with plans to call for changes at the struggling beverage maker. Signet Jewelers Ltd., the owner of the Zales and Jared chains, raised its full-year sales guidance as consumers continued to spend on jewelry despite signs of a slowdown for other discretionary goods. Constellation Brands Inc. cut its fiscal 2026 guidance, citing weak consumer demand, which will hurt inventory rebalancing at the distributor level. Apollo Global Management Inc. is poised to launch a $5 billion strategy to invest in sports deals, marking another major asset manager targeting the booming sector. Lam Research Corp. sank after Morgan Stanley downgraded the semiconductor capital equipment company to underweight from equal weight. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. jumped after Deutsche Bank raised the recommendation on low-cost carrier to buy from hold saying the firm is best-positioned to benefit from rival Spirit’s bankruptcy. Elf Beauty Inc. slid after Deutsche Bank downgraded the cosmetics company to hold from buy. Nestlé SA is turning to the executive who runs its Nespresso coffee empire to try and steady the world’s largest food business after it was rocked by the second CEO firing in a little over a year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.4% as of 11:37 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.7% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.5% The MSCI World Index fell 1.4% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 2.2% The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5% The euro fell 0.5% to $1.1653 The British pound fell 1.2% to $1.3379 The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 148.29 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $110,945.79 Ether rose 0.5% to $4,311.27 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.28% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.79% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.80% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.65% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.98% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.2% to $65.39 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.1% to $3,514.35 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.