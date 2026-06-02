Stocks Erase Losses to Hold Near Record, Oil Slips: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks erased their losses as investors returned to AI-linked shares after a brief pullback in one of the market’s strongest trades this year.

The MSCI All Country World Index edged up 0.1% to hold near its record high, after falling as much as 0.2% earlier. Asian shares recovered from a 1% drop to climb 0.3% after South Korea’s Kospi index — a bellwether for AI investments — wiped out all its losses. Chinese technology stocks also extended their gains as Tencent Holdings Ltd. jumped 8.8%.

Nasdaq 100 futures trimmed earlier losses to trade down 0.3%, suggesting renewed appetite for technology shares. As sentiment improved, equity-index futures for Europe extended gains to 0.6%. Gold climbed about 1% to $4,523 an ounce.

Japan’s 10-year government bond yield dropped after an auction of the tenor drew firm demand as investors were attracted to high yields despite the ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East. Treasuries also edged higher.

Brent crude slipped to around $94 a barrel after climbing on Monday as US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered differing accounts of a call about the fighting in Lebanon. The conflicting accounts were the latest example of confusing signals on progress to end the war, as the US struggled to get efforts toward a peace deal with Iran back on track.

“The AI trade is not broken, but after such a stretched rally, it has become acutely sensitive to any headline that could reignite the oil-inflation-yields chain reaction that the market spent three months trying to escape.” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Global Prime.

Unbounded enthusiasm for the AI trade has propelled global equities to record highs, offsetting market volatility caused by tensions in the Middle East. While investors still see a path to a US-Iran agreement, fragile conditions in the Strait of Hormuz have kept energy prices in focus as a key driver of the near-term outlook for inflation and rates.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“Momentum has been king for much of the past year across equities, which means every sudden drop in a major index carries with it the potential to set off a sustained slide. The threat lurks that substantive macro negatives will at some stage take the heat out of AI-fueled rallies.”

— Garfield Reynolds, Markets Live team leader. For more on the analysis, click here.

Trump has regularly claimed that negotiations were advancing and close to reaching a deal as the ceasefire that began in April remained fragile. Iran disputed reports last week that an interim accord was close and on Monday said it would act with its proxies.

“Expectations for a US-Iran agreement remain fluid,” said Jason Pride and Michael Reynolds at Glenmede. “Recent strikes and conflicting statements from both sides highlight that key details remain unresolved.”

Elsewhere, the White House said it will reduce tariffs on agricultural equipment, such as combines and harvesters, in order to reduce costs for US farmers and manufacturers.

Attention remained firmly on the AI rally and the demand for semiconductors.

On Monday, the S&P 500 Index notched its eighth straight advance, its longest winning streak since May 2025.

The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index, or SOX, is on pace for its best quarter ever after soaring about 70% in the past two months. Chips are the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 this year by a wide margin.

“The rally that we have seen, the extent of it, has outpaced and exceeded what we had expected,” Vikas Pershad, a portfolio manager at M&G Investments, said on Bloomberg TV. “The direction is not surprising, but where we are today, we have reduced our allocation on memory.”

In Asia, the yen was steady around 159.70 per dollar after Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said authorities are ready to take steps as needed in the foreign exchange market. The comments came after the ministry disclosed the monthly intervention data on Friday.

Investors are also looking ahead to a fresh round of economic data, culminating in Friday’s May jobs report, for clues on the health of the US economy and the Fed’s policy path under new Chairman Kevin Warsh.

“There is a creeping view that US growth could be re-accelerating as AI investment seeps through the broader economy,” Chris Turner, head of foreign-exchange strategy at ING Bank, wrote Monday. “This week’s data should further support the growing narrative that the Fed can be comfortable with its full employment mandate and can focus squarely on the upside risks to inflation.”

Corporate News:

Alphabet Inc. unveiled plans to raise $80 billion through equity offerings, including an investment deal with Berkshire Hathaway Inc., highlighting the scale of spending tied to the race to build AI infrastructure. Anthropic PBC pulled ahead of OpenAI with its confidential IPO filing Monday, as the free-spending AI startups battle for a fundraising edge that’s set to determine who will win the ultimate battle for computing power. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. shares soared 28% in late trading after the company gave an outlook for annual sales that topped estimates, citing massive growth in AI-fueled demand for its servers and networking. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 6:43 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1639 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.73 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7592 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3466 The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7165 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $70,386.76 Ether fell 0.8% to $1,986.94 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.43% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.90% Commodities

Brent crude fell 1.1% to $93.95 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.9% to $4,525.48 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Momoka Yokoyama and Sarah Chen.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.