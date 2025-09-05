Stocks Extend Gains in Countdown to US Payrolls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks advanced as optimism built that Friday’s jobs report will clear the way for the Federal Reserve to resume cutting interest rates this month.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.2% after the US benchmark hit a fresh all-time high. Nasdaq contracts gained 0.4%. US Treasuries were little changed, with the two-year yield at the lowest in almost a year. The dollar was headed for its weakest showing this week. Gold hovered near a record high.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 nudged 0.1% higher. Government bonds held steady after a survey signaled the European Central Bank has finished cutting rates. The euro rose 0.2%.

Investors are riding high ahead of today’s nonfarm payrolls report, with hopes it will strike the balance of a softer labor market that clears the way for policy easing without undercutting confidence in the economy’s strength. A bigger surprise in either direction could unsettle markets.

“Today’s release is unlikely to show the kind of pronounced weakness that would force the Fed to accelerate its easing plans,” wrote Max McKechnie, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “Instead, investors should focus on the unemployment rate and wage growth for a clearer sense of the Fed’s next steps.”

Economists expect employers added roughly 75,000 jobs in August, with the unemployment rate projected at 4.3%. If realized, it would mark a fourth consecutive month of payroll gains below 100,000, the softest run since the early months of the pandemic in 2020.

Money markets are fully pricing in a Fed quarter-point reduction this month and see at least two by year-end.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“Bond markets have shrugged off their recent woes to shift focus to Friday’s US jobs data, although it will need to strike the right balance to keep this rally going. A sharp slowdown would revive recession worries, while a robust print could still spell trouble by slowing the pace of easing and fueling political pressure on the Fed.”

— Mary Nicola, Markets Live strategist. Click here for the full analysis.

Corporate News:

Broadcom Inc. is helping OpenAI design and produce an artificial intelligence accelerator from 2026, getting into a lucrative sphere dominated by Nvidia Corp. Danishwind developer Orsted A/S issued a profit warning citing lower-than-expected wind speeds ahead of a key shareholder vote Friday on supporting a rights offering that will help steady the company’s finances. Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled a $650 version of its premium S25 smartphone and a pair of new tablets, the latest effort to roll out artificial intelligence features across its hardware lineup. Apple Inc.’s annual sales in India hit a record of nearly $9 billion in the last fiscal year, signaling growing consumer demand for its flagship devices as the company ramps up its retail footprint in the world’s most populous country. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. are leading a roughly $38 billion debt package to fund data centers connected to Oracle Corp. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% as of 8:32 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1672 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 148.24 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1340 per dollar The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3456 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.1% to $112,696.09 Ether rose 1.7% to $4,377.68 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.16% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.71% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.71% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.5% to $66.68 a barrel Spot gold was little changed

