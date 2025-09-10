Stocks Extend Highs as Traders Dismiss CPI Risk: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks are set to notch fresh highs as traders bet that a pair of inflation reports won’t derail expectations for the Federal Reserve to resume cutting interest rates.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% after extending this year’s record-breaking rally in the previous session. With the latest leg driven by hopes that the Fed will rapidly lower rates, investors believe that sticky wholesale and consumer inflation will remain sufficiently contained and give officials room to shore up a weakening jobs market.

European stocks joined the rally, with the Stoxx 600 gaining 0.4% as Inditex SA’s strong start to the current quarter lifted retail shares. Treasuries steadied and the dollar was little changed.

August producer prices are due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, with the consumer inflation report following 24 hours later. Money markets are projecting as many as three quarter-point rate cuts this year.

“The prospect of far easier financial conditions remains supportive,” said Geoff Yu, FX and macro strategist for EMEA at BNY Mellon. “Barring any really large upside shocks in today and tomorrow’s PPI/CPI figures, it’s really a case of ‘as you were’.”

Corporate Highlights:

Novo Nordisk A/S will slash 9,000 jobs globally and made its third cut of the year to its profit forecast as it fights to recover from a steep slump in performance. Oracle Corp. shares surged to a record after the company gave an aggressive outlook for its cloud business, stunning Wall Street and galvanizing hopes that the post-ChatGPT global AI infrastructure build-out is accelerating. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp and Barclays Plc are among banks bracing for potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in combined losses from loans tied to subprime auto lender Tricolor Holdings, Bloomberg News has reported. ANZ Group Holdings Ltd.’s global markets chief Anshul Sidher is leaving the troubled Australian lender after more than a decade, the latest senior departure during Chief Executive Officer Nuno Matos’s overhaul. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. posted a 34% rise in August revenue, signaling sustained global demand for cutting-edge AI silicon. Inditex SA’s sales picked up at the start of the third quarter, as the world’s biggest fashion retailer showed resilience in the face of weak consumer sentiment and poor weather that have hurt its peers. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 8:34 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1703 The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.44 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1178 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3534 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $112,160.2 Ether rose 0.5% to $4,326.6 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.08% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.64% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.62% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.9% to $67 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,643.50 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.