Stocks Extend Losses at End of a Chaotic Week: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks slid further, adding to losses after a $2.5 trillion wipeout of US equities and putting MSCI’s global benchmark on track for the biggest weekly loss in seven months. Treasuries rallied and the dollar steadied.

Against a backdrop of an intensifying global trade war, as well as the monthly jobs report and a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later today, investors were in no mood to take any chances. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.4% in early trading and Europe’s Stoxx 600 index sank 1.2%. The US 10-year bond yield fell below 4%.

The moves show that the “US exceptionalism” trade — buying up assets that win when America outperforms the rest of the world — is reversing on concern that the steepest increase in US tariffs in a century will hammer economic growth. UBS Global Wealth Management cut its view on the S&P 500 and warned of more market volatility due to the impact of reciprocal tariffs.

The rush to safe havens has fueled a global bond rally this week, with benchmark Treasury yields down almost 30 basis points. The MSCI World Index has lost about 3.5% for the week.

“The market is giving big thumbs down to this tariff policy,” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, said on Bloomberg TV. “I hope the message that the stock market is sending to the administration is being heard.”

Non-farm payrolls are expected to show that the US added 140,000 jobs, a slight slowdown from February.

Trump has embraced tariffs as a tool to revive US manufacturing and extract geopolitical concessions, but economists expect the measures to raise prices and slow the economy, possibly even cause a recession. While the president indicated he is open to reducing tariffs if other nations offer something “phenomenal,” trade partners including China and the European Union, have pledged retaliation.

French Emmanuel Macron has urged pausing EU investments in the US, and suggested targeting American tech companies using the bloc’s powerful anti-coercion tool, a move that would mark a significant escalation in the fracas.

“If these tariffs stick, the economy is going to slow down,” said Mary Ann Bartels at Sanctuary Wealth. “There’s no place to hide, but the fixed-income markets.”

Meanwhile, commodity prices have also been hammered by the growth concerns. Oil extended the previous day’s 6% drop as OPEC+ unexpectedly increased the supply by three times the planned amount in May.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.2% as of 8:50 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.8%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1020

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.19 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.4% to 7.2483 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.3027

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2% to $83,937.9

Ether rose 1.2% to $1,819.36

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 3.96%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 2.56%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 4.42%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 1.6% to $68.67 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $3,095.20 an ounce

