Stocks Extend Losses on Tech Valuation Concerns: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks extended their losses after suffering their steepest drop in nearly a month as concerns over elevated valuations sapped appetite for risk.

US equity-index futures slipped in early Asian trading, signaling further losses for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes after the gauges pulled back with tech shares hit the hardest. Sentiment was further dented as Super Micro Computer Inc. shares tumbled in late trading and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. failed to impress investors with its revenue forecast. Asian shares also opened lower, led by South Korean equities which fell over 3%.

Treasuries steadied after bonds rose across the curve as investors pared back risk. Cryptocurrencies edged higher early Wednesday after Bitcoin briefly slipped below the $100,000 mark. The yen, a traditional haven asset, strengthened against the dollar for a second consecutive day.

The pause in the global stock rally came after the booming outlook for artificial intelligence and hopes the Federal Reserve will keep cutting rates sent the US stock benchmark up by almost 40% from its lows in April. But those gains have been confined to fewer and fewer shares as sentiment and technical indicators showed signs of overheating, leading Wall Street chiefs to note the possibility of a retreat as a healthy development.

“The stock market is ripe for some sort of material pullback over the near-term, no matter where it’s going over the intermediate/longer-term,” according to Matt Maley at Miller Tabak.

Nobody needs to look hard to find warnings that stocks look frothy after a record-breaking surge pushed valuations to levels associated with exuberance. Optimism has grown heated in recent months, with many traders seeming too busy chasing the upside to worry about an expensive market.

Yet those solid gains combined with the recent narrowness of the advance spurred vulnerability worries.

Corporate earnings are strong but “what’s challenging are valuations,” Mike Gitlin, chief executive officer of Capital Group, said during a financial summit organized by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Tuesday.

On whether stocks are cheap, fair or fully valued, Gitlin said most people “would say we’re somewhere between fair and full, but I don’t think a lot of people would say we’re between cheap and fair.”

Contracts for the S&P 500 dipped 0.2% and those for the Nasdaq 100 index 0.4% after US stocks fell Tuesday amid warnings from Wall Street executives for investors to prepare for a market pullback. The MSCI All Country World Index posted its worst drop since Oct. 10.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar surged to a 12-year high against the Kiwi early Wednesday after a jump in New Zealand’s jobless rate.

“Worries about stretched valuations are not new given the current market conditions and the fact that record-high stock prices have become the norm, not the exception,” noted Ian Lyngen, Vail Hartman and Delaney Choi at BMO Capital Markets.

The BMO strategists remarked they’re “sympathetic” to the view that risk assets would benefit from a round of consolidation following the latest leg of the bullish repricing.

